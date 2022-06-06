ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Charleston nonprofit director nominated as next U.S. Attorney for SC

By Chase Laudenslager
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – President Joe Biden on Monday nominated a South Carolina lawyer and former director of a Lowcountry nonprofit to serve as the next United States Attorney for the District of South Carolina. Adair...

Golf vacation company expansion expected to bring new jobs to Charleston County

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A vacation company that specializes in organizing golf trips around the world is expanding operations in Charleston County. Founded in 1998, Golfbreaks by PGA TOUR helps golfers plan outings at courses throughout the United States and the world by arranging tee times, accommodations, ground transportation, tournament tickets, and more. The company […]
Wednesday headlines: S.C. governor’s race breaks down into Democrat vs. Democrat after endorsement

House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford endorsed former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham for governor, saying he accomplished more in a single term in Washington than his Democratic primary rival, S.C. Sen. Mia McLeod, has in 12 years in the Statehouse. Rutherford’s comments stand as a firm rebuke of McLeod’s assertion that Cunningham is just another “Republican-lite” Democrat who couldn’t hold onto his legislative seat after a single term. More: The Post and Courier, WIS TV, The State.
Sen. Graham requests over $25M for Lowcountry hospitals

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Thursday submitted funding requests to the Senate Appropriations Committee for several Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies projects across the state. Requests for projects in the Lowcountry totaled over $25 million and included:. $10,334,000 for facilities and...
5 candidates running for Democratic nomination in SC governor's race

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Five candidates are in the running for the Democratic nomination, hoping to be South Carolina's next governor. They are Carlton Boyd, Joe Cunningham, Mia McLeod, Calvin CJ Mack McMillan and William H. Williams. "Our campaign is all about the difference between new ideas versus no ideas....
President Biden nominates new U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Whitehouse announced Monday that President Joe Biden is nominating a new U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina. Biden nominated Adair Ford Boroughs to the position. Boroughs most recently was a founding member of Boroughs Bryant, LLC. Between 2017 through 2019 she served as...
Tuesday headlines: Boroughs picked to be state’s next U.S. attorney

An earlier version of today’s headlines stated five children were found dead in a vehicle. The children were in fact found unresponsive and unconscious. They are now in stable condition, according to reports. City Paper apologies for the error. President Joe Biden has tapped Columbia attorney Adair Boroughs to...
SC lawmakers trade barbs over candidate endorsement

COLUMBIA, South Carolina (WCBD) – Two state lawmakers, including a South Carolina gubernatorial candidate, traded barbs on social media Tuesday afternoon – and it all began with an endorsement. South Carolina House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford threw his support behind former U.S. Congressman Joe Cunningham in his bid for governor. “This guy can really do […]
DEW reports wage increases across SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) on Thursday released a report indicating an increase in wages across the majority of the state over the past two years. The report examined employment and wage status of South Carolinians amid what has been dubbed...
Miss Ruschky and Mr. Kirkland Exchange Vows May 13, 2022

Miss Jane Spencer Ruschky and Mr. Eric Glen Kirkland were united in marriage on May 13, 2022. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Eric William Ruschky of Columbia. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Julian Spencer Dixon Jr. of Lake City, South Carolina and the late Mr. and Mrs. Harold William Ruschky of Falmouth, Massachusetts.
The Racist Roots of Ron DeSantis’ “Don’t Say Gay” Law

In 1830, authorities in Charleston, South Carolina, asked officials in Boston to arrest David Walker for publishing a pamphlet titled Walker’s Appeal, in Four Articles; Together with a Preamble, to the Colored Citizens of the World, but in Particular, and Very Expressly, to Those of the United States of America. The Black author had demanded an end to slavery and urged African Americans to revolt if southern whites would not free them. Had South Carolina authorities been able to, they would have jailed Walker. Fortunately, the Massachusetts Constitution protected Walker’s freedom of speech. Later that year, Walker died at the age of 34, probably of tuberculosis. Rumors suggested that South Carolina agents had poisoned him.
Prehistoric whale bones uncovered in South Carolina

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A giant prehistoric whale flipper was discovered buried under several feet of mud in Dorchester County this week. The owner of Palmetto Fossil Excursions, Schuyler Andrulat, said it was a first for her. The first time she had found a whale flipper. The bones were found at the bottom of a […]
Berkeley County Residents Among The “Highest Income Earners” In SC: Report

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first […] The post Berkeley County Residents Among The “Highest Income Earners” In SC: Report appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Colleton voters need to be ready when they head to primary polls

The Democratic and Republican parties will hold primaries on Tuesday June 14. Any necessary runoffs will be held on Tuesday June 28. The county voter registration and elections office will be open for in-person absentee voting during regular business hours and on Saturday June 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
South Carolina Supreme Court rules against murderer who said prison uniform is ‘cruel and unusual punishment’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Forcing inmates to wear a striped uniform while they participate in a work program isn’t “cruel and unusual punishment,” the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled Wednesday. The two-page opinion comes after a case against the South Carolina Department of Corrections was dismissed in 2020. Thomas Thompson, a 63-year-old man serving a […]
Community unity in question after Eastside mass shooting

Eastside residents, community activists and city leaders appear to be at odds over what to do about gun violence in the wake of a May 31 shooting in which nine people were shot and three others were injured. The shooting followed other high-profile May shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo,...
