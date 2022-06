Three people were arrested for possession of drugs and guns early Tuesday morning following an attempt to flee a Levy County Sheriff's Office deputy during a traffic stop. According to a press release sent out by the sheriff's office on Wednesday, at around 1 a.m., LCSO Deputy Justin Arters tried to stop an SUV that was driving without its headlights on U.S. Highway 27. The driver of the vehicle, who was identified as Rebia Brown of Bronson, then proceeded to make a sudden U-turn and accelerated to speeds that reached in excess of 100 mph to avoid Arters.

LEVY COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO