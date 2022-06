For 33 years, Susan Byorth Fox had a front-row seat to what she’s called the “beauty and chaos” of the Montana Legislature, where she earned a reputation as an even-handed professional who’s shepherded the state’s Legislative Services Division through several major transitions, including last year’s pandemic-spurred launch of a remote participation platform that allowed lawmakers and members of the public to take part in Capitol proceedings remotely. As executive director since 2006, she also oversaw two major overhauls to the online database that houses bill drafts and legislative voting records and the expansion of a partnership with Montana PBS that allows Montanans from all over the state to view legislative proceedings on TV.

MONTANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO