The562’s high school baseball and softball coverage for the 2022 season is sponsored by LBUSD Board of Education Member Megan Kerr. The Moore League and San Gabriel Valley League held their annual all-star baseball game for the first time since 2019, as the game made a triumphant return at Warren High on Wednesday evening. It wasn’t the result the Long Beach boys were hoping for as the SGVL scored late to win it 3-1, but everyone agreed that getting the game back on field was more important than the score.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO