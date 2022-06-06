ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Devin Ebanks joins 2022 Best Virginia tournament team

By Julia Westerman
WDTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Devin Ebanks is joining his Mountaineer faithful this summer as a member of the 2022 Best Virginia TBT team. Ebanks played for the Mountaineers from 2008-2010...

www.wdtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofmotown.com

Dana Holgorsen Could Return to Morgantown NEXT SEASON

Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, it was announced that the American Athletic Conference has agreed to allow Cincinnati, UCF and Houston to leave the conference and join the Big 12 Conference for the 2023-2024 season!. This is huge news for the Big 12 and sets up all sorts...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Three Guys Before The Game – Marsalis Basey Visits (Episode 381)

Size does NOT matter. Just ask Marsalis Basey. The Martinsburg native stands just 5 feet 7 inches, but his career statistics as a West Virginia University basketball player remain large. Nearly 30 years after playing his final game, the Martinsburg native is still in the top-8 all-time in career assists,...
MARTINSBURG, WV
WDTV

WVSLA girls and boys lacrosse all-state rosters released

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVSLA released all-state rosters for girls lacrosse and boys Division I and II lacrosse programs after the conclusion of the 2022 season. First teams are listed below, with links to the full rosters at the bottom of the page. First Team (Girls) Chloe Travelstead, Fairmont...
FAIRMONT, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
Morgantown, WV
Basketball
Morgantown, WV
Sports
City
Morgantown, WV
WBOY 12 News

Local standouts ready for North-South Classic challenge

INSTITUTE, W.Va – 16 local athletes are set to take part in the North-South Classic football game on Saturday and as the week’s practices continue, the excitement and camaraderie between the newfound teammates is starting to grow. University High’s Daminn Cunningham will cap off his high school career on Saturday before heading to play his […]
INSTITUTE, WV
WBOY

Ebanks looks forward to playing in WV again

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – If you talk to a Mountaineer men’s basketball fan, there’s a good chance the 2010 Final Four team will come up in the conversation at some point. It was one of the greatest teams in the program’s history and the roster was stacked with fan favorites.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Mountaineers Lose Another Player to the Transfer Portal

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers lost another player to the transfer portal today when Ja’Corey Hammett announced that he was leaving the football program. In his announcement on social media today, Hammett said the following: “I will be entering the transfer portal.”. Hammett, a...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Ebanks
WDTV

Morgantown’s Goins hoping for continued impact at Cal U

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - His high school career couldn’t have ended any better, and now Jalen Goins is taking it to the next level. Goins signed to head up the road to California University of Pennsylvania where he’ll join the Vulcan men’s basketball program and reunite with his older brother, Seth.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

REPORT: Courtney Ramey Focused on One Team Now

Morgantown, West Virginia – Courtney Ramey, a 6’3 combo guard, who averaged 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game in his four seasons with the Texas Longhorns, has been the top target for the West Virginia Mountaineers over the past several weeks. Ramey, who is an...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

South Harrison’s Richards leaves mark on and off the diamond

LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - South Harrison’s Dylan Richards was a part of history in his time with the Hawk baseball program. In 2021, South Harrison posted its most wins in school history - breaking a record set in 2016 and 1993 - and won its first sectional title, earning a trip to the regional tournament.
LOST CREEK, WV
WDTV

Black Bears fall to Frederick in home opener

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Black Bears are still searching for a win within the 2022 season after dropping the home opener to the Frederick Keys, 15-7. The Bears got out to a strong start, batting in three runs in the second inning to lead the contest. The Keys followed up with two runs in the third, then broke away from there.
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Fairmont State University#The Los Angeles Lakers#Nba D League
Metro News

Former Mountaineer Robert Alexander dead at 64

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — Former WVU football standout Robert Alexander was found dead in his home Tuesday night. He was 64. St. Albans Mayor Scott James confirmed to MetroNews that police and emergency personnel were called to Alexander’s St. Albans home after he was found unresponsive by a family member.
SAINT ALBANS, WV
WDTV

There’s no slowing down for Doddridge County’s Lexi Lamb

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Imagine loving a sports so much, you quit all the other ones you’ve played for years, “I was just trying to stay in shape for basketball, so I decided I’d try cross country because everyone said it was so much fun. I went to the first practice and fell in love with it. After that, I knew running was the sport for me so I just quit all of my other sports and I haven’t stopped running since,” said Lamb.
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTV

Ronald Lee Bartholow, Sr.

Ronald Lee Bartholow, Sr., 74, of Fairmont, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022. He was born February 17, 1948 in Fairmont, a son of the late Rev. George William Bartholow and Evelyn Cox Bartholow. Ronald was the owner of E&R Trucking, E&R Auto, SOS Salvage, and Mark’s Towing. He was a member of the Marion County Police Reserves. Ronald enjoyed racing (Stock Car #4), fishing, cooking, and spending time with his children, grandchildren, and friends. Ronald is survived by his children, Tomma Kay McDaniel and her husband Chris of Kingwood, Roni Sue Gillispe of Tennessee, Marie Owens and her husband Willie of Fairmont, Ann Miller and her husband Chris Robinson of Myrtle Beach, SC, Brenda McDaniel and her husband Chris of Lumberport, WV, Ronald Lee Bartholow II of Fairmont, WV, and Tabatha King and her husband Timmy of Farmington; 19 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, companion, Rebecca McAtee of Fairmont, sister, Patricia Tennant of Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by his daughter, Chloe Bartholow; brother, Lawrence William Bartholow; and uncle Jerry Cox. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Sunday, June 12, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The funeral will be on Monday, June 13, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Linn Cemetery in Benton’s Ferry. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Tasty Tuesday: Fruition Bowls and Brews

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin visits Fruition Bowls and Brews in Morgantown. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Audrey Irene Cunningham

Audrey Irene Cunningham, 71, of Sutton, WV, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on June 8, 2022. She was born on September 11, 1950 in McDunn, West Virginia to the late Ocie and Dale Holcomb. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Terry Cunningham; sisters, Anna Mae Holcomb, Charolette Fern Tonkin and Donna Newham and also a brother, Walter Holcomb. She was a graduate of Cowen High School and married Roy Junior Cunningham in 1968. She and Roy made Little Birch their home shortly after and raised their three children there. Irene attended Little Birch Baptist Church. She enjoyed knitting, working out in the garden with Roy, cooking and feeding her family; most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her husband of 54 years, Roy Cunningham, sons, Randal (Adrienne) Cunningham and Raymond Cunningham. She was “Granny Irene” to 4 grandchildren, Tyler Cunningham, Meghin Cunningham, Kye Varney, and Jace Cunningham. Also surviving are a sister, Rosie Lee of Napier and a brother, Jimmy Holcomb of Minnesota. Graveside service will be 3:00 PM, Sunday, June 12, 2022 at Braxton Memorial Gardens, Sutton with Pastor Terry Cunningham officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.adamsreedfh.com. Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen is honored to serve the Cunningham family.
SUTTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy