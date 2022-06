(KNSI) — The Waite Park Police Department says a nonverbal autistic child is back safe with their family after wandering away from his home Tuesday night. According to a press release, the Waite Park Police Department received a call at about 10:00 saying the 11-year-old hadn’t been seen in almost half an hour. They said he was last seen near his home in the 1000 block of Sunwood Park Lane, and parents, community members, and neighbors were already out looking for him.

WAITE PARK, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO