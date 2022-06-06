ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Special Weather Statement issued for Oglala Lakota by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-06 14:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-06 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Camden, Charlton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 14:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-09 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Camden; Charlton The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Camden County in southeastern Georgia Northeastern Charlton County in southeastern Georgia * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 254 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Kings Ferry, or 9 miles northeast of Folkston, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kingsland, Woodbine, Homeland, Kings Ferry, Tarboro and Colesburg. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Citrus, Hernando, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 13:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Citrus; Hernando; Sumter The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Citrus County in west central Florida West central Sumter County in central Florida North central Hernando County in west central Florida * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 122 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northeast of North Brooksville, or 9 miles northeast of Brooksville, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Nobleton, Croom, Suburban Acres, Floral City and Istachatta. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bolivar, Humphreys, Leflore, Sharkey, Sunflower, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 16:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bolivar; Humphreys; Leflore; Sharkey; Sunflower; Washington The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Chicot County in southeastern Arkansas Sunflower County in northwestern Mississippi Leflore County in north central Mississippi Washington County in northwestern Mississippi Humphreys County in central Mississippi Northern Sharkey County in west central Mississippi Southeastern Bolivar County in northwestern Mississippi * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 409 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cleveland to near Holly Ridge to 6 miles west of Eudora, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Cleveland, Boyle, Holly Ridge and Tribbett around 415 PM CDT. Indianola and Ruleville around 420 PM CDT. Moorhead, Inverness and Blaine around 425 PM CDT. Glen Allan around 430 PM CDT. Itta Bena and Swiftown around 435 PM CDT. Nitta Yuma, Money, Panther Burn, Delta City and Quito around 440 PM CDT. Greenwood, Anguilla and Sidon around 445 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Silver City, Arcola, Louise, Doddsville, Schlater and Morgan City. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOLIVAR COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Franklin, Gallatin, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Franklin; Gallatin; Grant; Greenup; Harrison; Henry; Jefferson; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Oldham; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson; Scott; Shelby; Trimble TORNADO WATCH 333 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BRACKEN CAMPBELL CARROLL FRANKLIN GALLATIN GRANT GREENUP HARRISON HENRY JEFFERSON KENTON LEWIS MASON OLDHAM OWEN PENDLETON ROBERTSON SCOTT SHELBY TRIMBLE
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Arapahoe, Baca, Bent, Cheyenne, Crowley, Denver by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 14:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-07 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Arapahoe; Baca; Bent; Cheyenne; Crowley; Denver; Douglas; El Paso; Elbert; Huerfano; Kiowa; Kit Carson; Las Animas; Lincoln; Logan; Morgan; Otero; Phillips; Prowers; Pueblo; Sedgwick; Teller; Washington; Weld; Yuma SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 322 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS CO . COLORADO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ARAPAHOE BACA BENT CHEYENNE CROWLEY DENVER DOUGLAS ELBERT EL PASO HUERFANO KIOWA KIT CARSON LAS ANIMAS LINCOLN LOGAN MORGAN OTERO PHILLIPS PROWERS PUEBLO SEDGWICK TELLER WASHINGTON WELD YUMA
DENVER, CO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Caddo by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 08:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Caddo FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Oklahoma, southwest Oklahoma and western Oklahoma, including the following counties, in northwest Oklahoma, Blaine. In southwest Oklahoma, Caddo. In western Oklahoma, Custer, Roger Mills and Washita. * WHEN...Until 115 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1017 AM CDT, Heavy rain due to thunderstorms has occured. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Weatherford, Clinton, Hydro, Arapaho, Hammon, Corn, Custer City, Butler, Colony, Strong City, Foss Reservoir, Moorewood and Stafford. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CADDO COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Custer, Washita by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 09:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-09 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Custer; Washita FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Oklahoma, southwest Oklahoma and western Oklahoma, including the following counties, in northwest Oklahoma, Blaine. In southwest Oklahoma, Caddo. In western Oklahoma, Custer, Roger Mills and Washita. * WHEN...Until 215 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1258 PM CDT, Heavy rain due to thunderstorms has occured. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Weatherford, Clinton, Hydro, Arapaho, Hammon, Corn, Custer City, Butler, Colony, Strong City, Foss Reservoir, Moorewood and Stafford. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CUSTER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Conway, Faulkner, Garland, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Yell by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 07:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Conway; Faulkner; Garland; Perry; Pope; Pulaski; Saline; Yell The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Perry County in central Arkansas Southern Conway County in central Arkansas Southern Faulkner County in central Arkansas Northeastern Garland County in central Arkansas Northwestern Saline County in central Arkansas Central Yell County in central Arkansas Northwestern Pulaski County in central Arkansas Southeastern Pope County in central Arkansas * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 742 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Atkins to Petit Jean State Park to 7 miles east of Ola to near Plainview in Yell County, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Little Rock... North Little Rock Conway... West Little Rock Maumelle... Hot Springs Village Morrilton... Perryville Vilonia... Atkins Mayflower... Ola Oppelo... Menifee Perry... Adona Houston... Sequoya Park Little Italy... Olmstead This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 102 and 147. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CONWAY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Briscoe, Castro, Hall, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 07:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Briscoe; Castro; Hall; Swisher The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Castro County in the Panhandle of Texas Hall County in the Panhandle of Texas Swisher County in the Panhandle of Texas Briscoe County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 815 AM CDT. * At 720 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southeast of Buffalo Lake to 8 miles east of Memphis, moving southeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Tulia, Hart, Silverton, Turkey, Caprock Canyon State Park, Kress, Happy, Quitaque, Vigo Park, Claytonville, Mackenzie Reservoir, Brice, Valley Schools, Nazareth, Lakeview and Plaska Community. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BRISCOE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Tularosa Basin, Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 18:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-08 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Tularosa Basin; Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet; West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Otero County through 1000 PM MDT At 909 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Alamogordo, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Alamogordo, Burro Flats, High Rolls, La Luz, Mountain Park, Boles Acres, Karr Canyon and Oliver Lee State Park. This includes the following highways Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 209 and 212. Highway 54 in New Mexico between mile markers 57 and 71. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
OTERO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 21:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Jefferson; St. Clair FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON AND WEST CENTRAL ST. CLAIR COUNTIES At 954 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Northern Birmingham, Trussville, Gardendale, Leeds, Moody, Fultondale, Springville, Odenville, Center Point, Clay, Pinson, Tarrant, Adamsville, Margaret, Argo, Graysville, Morris, Brookside, Cardiff and Chalkville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bent, Crowley, Kiowa, Otero by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 18:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-07 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bent; Crowley; Kiowa; Otero The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Otero County in southeastern Colorado Southwestern Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado East central Crowley County in southeastern Colorado Northwestern Bent County in southeastern Colorado * Until 700 PM MDT. * At 610 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of Arlington, or 24 miles north of La Junta, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Cheraw, Blue Lake and Arlington. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BENT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 05:38:00 Expires: 2022-06-10 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves around 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...North Central Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Vinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 20:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for southeastern Ohio. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 100 AM EDT for southeastern Ohio...and western West Virginia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for southeastern Ohio. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 100 AM EDT for southeastern Ohio...and western West Virginia. Target Area: Gallia; Jackson; Lawrence; Meigs; Vinton The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Meigs County in southeastern Ohio Gallia County in southeastern Ohio Jackson County in southeastern Ohio Southern Vinton County in southeastern Ohio Northeastern Lawrence County in southeastern Ohio Northwestern Mason County in western West Virginia * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 817 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Jackson to near South Webster, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Jackson, Wellston, Point Pleasant, Gallipolis, Pomeroy, Oak Hill, Rio Grande, Rutland, New Haven, Mason, Gallia, Vernon, Waterloo, Middleport, Hamden, Syracuse, Hartford City, Coalton, Henderson and Vinton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alamance, Chatham, Guilford, Orange, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 17:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Alamance; Chatham; Guilford; Orange; Randolph The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Alamance County in central North Carolina Southwestern Orange County in central North Carolina Northeastern Randolph County in central North Carolina Southeastern Guilford County in central North Carolina Northwestern Chatham County in central North Carolina * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 545 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles east of Randleman, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Burlington, Graham, Mebane, Elon, Gibsonville, Liberty, Haw River, Swepsonville, Alamance and Staley. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Miami-Dade by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 14:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-10 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Miami-Dade The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Miami-Dade County in southeastern Florida * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 214 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Homestead, Coral Gables, The Redland, Homestead Miami Speedway, Black Point, Kendall, Pinecrest, Florida City, Naranja, Princeton, Leisure City, Goulds, Homestead Base, Richmond West, Zoo Miami, West Perrine, Cutler Bay, Country Walk, Richmond Heights and Palmetto Bay. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Manassas, Fairfax, Fauquier, Prince William, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 17:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: City of Manassas; Fairfax; Fauquier; Prince William; Stafford The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Stafford County in northern Virginia Southwestern Fairfax County in northern Virginia Southeastern Fauquier County in northern Virginia Southern Prince William County in northern Virginia The City of Manassas in northern Virginia * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 552 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southeast of Bealeton, or 13 miles northwest of Stafford, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Dale City, Quantico, Lake Ridge, Linton Hall, Montclair, Bull Run, Triangle, Dumfries, Manassas, Sudley, Cherry Hill, Independent Hill, Nokesville, Catlett, Calverton, Roseville, Garrisonville, Ramoth, Heflin and Morrisville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Northern Brevard, Inland Southern Brevard by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 13:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-10 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel clouds. These types of funnel clouds are harmless, but on rare occasions they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the National Weather Service. Target Area: Inland Northern Brevard; Inland Southern Brevard; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Orange; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Brevard and southeastern Orange Counties through 245 PM EDT At 157 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Christmas, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Titusville, Cocoa, Lone Cabbage Fish Camp, Port Saint John and Playalinda Beach. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 12:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-10 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Scott A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN LEAKE...NORTHEASTERN RANKIN AND SCOTT COUNTIES At 1237 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Farmhaven to near Leesburg, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Forest, Carthage, Morton, Edinburg, Harperville, Homewood, Tuscola, Ludlow, Pulaski, Hillsboro, Pisgah, Forkville, Branch, Walnut Grove, Lena and Standing Pine. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SCOTT COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Miami Dade County, Far South Miami-Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 13:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-10 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Move indoors and stay away from windows. Target Area: Coastal Miami Dade County; Far South Miami-Dade County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Metropolitan Miami Dade A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Miami-Dade County through 215 PM EDT At 136 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a funnel cloud over Leisure City, or over Homestead, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Funnel clouds and winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Homestead, Coral Gables, South Miami, Homestead Miami Speedway, Black Point, Homestead General Airport, The Redland, Turkey Point, Kendall, Pinecrest, Florida City, West Miami, Westchester, Naranja, Glenvar Heights, Palmetto Bay, University Of Miami, Zoo Miami, Goulds and Coral Terrace. FUNNEL CLOUD...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

