Special Weather Statement issued for Oglala Lakota by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 17:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Alamance; Chatham; Guilford; Orange; Randolph The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Alamance County in central North Carolina Southwestern Orange County in central North Carolina Northeastern Randolph County in central North Carolina Southeastern Guilford County in central North Carolina Northwestern Chatham County in central North Carolina * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 545 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles east of Randleman, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Burlington, Graham, Mebane, Elon, Gibsonville, Liberty, Haw River, Swepsonville, Alamance and Staley. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO