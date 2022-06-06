Special Weather Statement issued for Bradford, Eastern Alachua, Western Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 13:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-10 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel clouds. These types of funnel clouds are harmless, but on rare occasions they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the National Weather Service. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or hard-topped vehicle. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors! Target Area: Coastal Volusia; Inland Volusia; Seminole A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Seminole, northwestern Brevard and southeastern Volusia Counties through 230 PM EDT At 152 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Geneva, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Deltona, Oviedo, Oak Hill, Mims and Geneva. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

