Hendersonville, NC

Hendersonville hires consultant for visioning and branding of 7th Avenue District

By Anjali Patel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHENDERSONVILLE, N.C. WLOS — The City of Hendersonville has officially contracted with a consultant for the visioning and branding of the 7th Avenue District. City council on Thursday, June 2, approved the hiring of Arnett Muldrow, a consultant out of Greenville, South Carolina, whose work is already familiar to many Hendersonville...

FOX Carolina

New plans for old Greenville County school

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The old Sue Cleveland Elementary School in Piedmont has become a eyesore, but plans are in the works to rehabilitate the property. Officially vacated in 20-17, the Greenville County Council declared the building “abandoned” at a meeting Tuesday night, allowing a developer to move forward with their plans to create more housing.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Developer to transform mobile home community in York County to ease affordable housing crisis

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — There are plans to address the affordable housing crisis in York County by transforming a mobile home community into one that’s about 15 times larger. Developers said it wouldn’t be a typical mobile home park. Richard Gee, who is vice president of Gvest Capital, which is behind the plan, said it would look similar to one in Concord, with paved roads and amenities for residents.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Asheville City Doubleheader: Celebrate Pride Night with local LGBTQ organizations

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Soccer Club is hosting its annual Pride night celebration at Memorial Stadium this Saturday, June 11. The club is inviting everyone to join in celebrating the importance of inclusion, equality, and allyship beginning with the women’s game at 5 p.m. against Wake Football Club and continuing with the men’s game as they take on East Atlanta Football Club beginning at 7:30 p.m.
ASHEVILLE, NC
ashevillenc.gov

City of Asheville and Buncombe County Community Reparations Commission meeting: June 6, 2022

The Community Reparations Commission is empowered to make short, medium, and long-term recommendations that will make significant progress toward repairing the damage caused by public and private systemic racism. The task of the Reparations Commission is to issue a report in a timely manner for consideration by the City, County, and other participating community groups for incorporation into their respective short-term and long-term priorities and plans.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Part of Blue Ridge Parkway to close for 2 years for bridge replacement

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The National Park Service says a 10-mile stretch of the Blue Ridge Parkway in the North Carolina mountains will be shut down for almost two years to allow workers to complete a bridge replacement project. The park service says work has begun on the $29...
Infrastructure Construction
Politics
Landscaping
Over $150 million approved for Buncombe County school projects

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Commissioners approved money Tuesday night for school projects. It will be used for building repairs and security updates, among other things. Commissioners approved about $155 million in financing via limited obligation bonds. This is something the county does on a regular basis...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Biltmore Estate looking to fill 150 positions

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Biltmore Estate is looking to fill more than 150 positions in a variety of departments across the Estate. Named one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in 2021, Biltmore wants to help you find your fit at the estate. From food and beverage to security, horticulture, retail, and more, the benefits include the following:
ASHEVILLE, NC
Potential move of Davidson River School to Brevard High 'moot for the foreseeable future'

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — There's been talk among Transylvania County Schools officials about moving the Davidson River School to the campus of Brevard High School. The Davidson River School is a public, alternative school, which, according to its website, "serves a diverse student population, including students who have lost course credit, may have been retained in the past and/or students who may not otherwise graduate with age-appropriate peers."
BREVARD, NC
Smoky Mountain News

At last, a UDO for Maggie Valley

After years of effort and several failed attempts by multiple town boards, Maggie Valley has successfully passed its Unified Development Ordinance. “I’d really like to express my appreciation, and I hope I speak for the entire board, for the hours and hours and hours the planning board put into this effort, certainly to Kaitland’s effort,” said Alderman Jim Owens. “This is long overdue, there’s a ton of work here, I think there was a lot of thought put into it, and I certainly appreciate the effort.”
MAGGIE VALLEY, NC
Sylva Herald

NOTICE OF SALE BY UPSET BID

NOTICE OF SALE BY UPSET BID Notice is hereby given that the County of Jackson has been offered the sum of $1,350.00 in cash, for Lot 44A, Hampton Springs, PIN#7575-63-9888, containing 0.73 acres, located in Hamburg Township, recorded in Deed Book 2046, Page 611, office of the Register of Deeds. The upset bid period is ten days from the date of this publication by 5:00 p.m. All bids must be not less than ten percent (10%) of the first $1,000 plus 5% of the remainder and reflect the same terms as the original offer. All upset bids to be submitted to the Jackson County Clerk to the Board, Justice & Administration Building, 401 Grindstaff Cove Road, Sylva, NC 28779, together with a 5% deposit. The Board of County Commissioners must approve the final high offer before the sale is closed, which it will do within 30 days after the final upset bid period has passed. The county reserves the right to withdraw the property from sale at any time before the final high bid is accepted and reserves the right to reject all bids, at any time. 14e.
SYLVA, NC

