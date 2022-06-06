Summersville community honors fallen Deputy Tom Baker

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) – The Summersville community is coming together to find ways to honor Nicholas County Deputy Tom Baker who was killed in Nicholas County Friday night , June 3, 2022.

Throughout the town you will see signs saying “rest in peace” and blue and black ribbons on business doors. The moose lodge will be hosting a spaghetti benefit dinner June 12. at 1 p.m.

The General Manager of the Quality Inn and Sleep Inn, Greg Bishop, says they’ll be offering free hotel rooms to family members and 20% off discounts to first responders ahead of Baker’s funeral on Wednesday.

“Summersville is a tight knit community, and we all know one another and when something like this happens it’s hard,” Bishop said.

Several other events happened over the weekend like restaurants offering first responders discounted and free meals.

