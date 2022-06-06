ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summersville, WV

Summersville community honors fallen Deputy Tom Baker

By Moriah Davis
 3 days ago

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) – The Summersville community is coming together to find ways to honor Nicholas County Deputy Tom Baker who was killed in Nicholas County Friday night , June 3, 2022.

Throughout the town you will see signs saying “rest in peace” and blue and black ribbons on business doors. The moose lodge will be hosting a spaghetti benefit dinner June 12. at 1 p.m.

Community honors fallen Nicholas Co. deputy

The General Manager of the Quality Inn and Sleep Inn, Greg Bishop, says they’ll be offering free hotel rooms to family members and 20% off discounts to first responders ahead of Baker’s funeral on Wednesday.

Fallen deputy’s wounded colleague stands with community at vigil

“Summersville is a tight knit community, and we all know one another and when something like this happens it’s hard,” Bishop said.

Several other events happened over the weekend like restaurants offering first responders discounted and free meals.

wymt.com

Nicholas County Deputy Thomas Baker fondly remembered during service

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With heavy hearts, a community mourned the loss of one of their own. Hundreds of people, including family, dear friends and fellow officers from around the region, filled the inside of Summersville Armory and Convention Center Wednesday evening to pay their final respects to Deputy Thomas Baker -- a loving father, husband, and protector in his community.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Testimonies Continue in fourth day of Raylee Browning Trial

Thursday, June 9, 2022: FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Raylee Browning’s mother and two family members of the women accused of causing 8-year-old Raylee’s death on Dec. 26, 2018, testified before Fayette County Circuit Court Judge Paul Blake on Thursday. Raylee’s father, Marty Browning Jr, his wife, Julie, and Julie’s sister, Sherie Titchenell, are each charged […]
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
