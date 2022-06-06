Sleep Expert: Kids Summer Schedule

A new study documents Tulsa is home to the second highest divorced population in the nation. Economic, legal, and social shifts reshaped marriage from a faith based standard in the second half of the 20th century, and states began to adopt no-fault divorce laws throughout the 1960s and 1970s that made it easier to end a marriage. Meanwhile, changing social and cultural attitudes have made it more common for couples to cohabitate, combine finances, and raise children prior to getting married—or without getting married at all.
