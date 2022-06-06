ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Sleep Expert: Kids Summer Schedule

By News On 6
news9.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, Oklahoma - Summer is right around the corner and several kids' sleeping...

www.news9.com

Comments / 0

Related
news9.com

Patients Remember Immense Kindness Of Dr. Preston Phillips

The Tulsa community is remembering Dr. Preston Phillips after he was shot and killed last week in a mass shooting on the Saint Francis campus. Phillips was one of four people shot and killed last week during the Saint Francis shooting. His funeral service will be held at Boston Avenue...
TULSA, OK
tulsatoday.com

Tulsa: 2nd most divorced adults in US

A new study documents Tulsa is home to the second highest divorced population in the nation. Economic, legal, and social shifts reshaped marriage from a faith based standard in the second half of the 20th century, and states began to adopt no-fault divorce laws throughout the 1960s and 1970s that made it easier to end a marriage. Meanwhile, changing social and cultural attitudes have made it more common for couples to cohabitate, combine finances, and raise children prior to getting married—or without getting married at all.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Society
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Society
news9.com

American Rosie The Riveter Association Hosts Annual Convention In Tulsa

For the first time ever the "American Rosie the Riveter Association" is holding its annual convention in Tulsa. Seven of the original WWII 'Rosies' will be here along with their family and friends. The convention kicks on Friday at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Tulsa at 2 p.m. and will...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Sapulpa nursing home closes due to staff shortage

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Ranch Terrace Nursing Home located in Sapulpa, Okla., announced that it will be closing on August 15. The nursing home is unable to maintain legally required staffing levels. All residents that are currently living at Ranch Terrace will be transferred to other nursing homes...
SAPULPA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Residents Struggling To Adjust To Rising Costs

People in Tulsa are feeling the strain of inflation, from increased rent prices, food, and gas. On average, rent prices have gone up 15 percent in about a year, food is up about 10 percent and gas prices keep climbing, leaving people in Green country wondering where to turn. Tyhita...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
KLAW 101

Take a Tour of This Old Creepy Abandoned & Allegedly Haunted Oklahoma Circus Camp!

For a lot of people the only thing that's scarier than a creepy clown, is a ghost clown! Talk about nightmare fuel, that's taking it to a whole new level of terror. Oh, but it gets even scarier. Add in the spectral presence of circus animals, performers, freaks, and even the spirits of deceased audience members and you've got an idea of what this place is all about. It's the old abandoned Gandini’s Circus Camp in Edmond, Oklahoma.
LAWTON, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
news9.com

OTA: Stroud Service Plaza Along The Turner Turnpike Without Power

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is advising westbound travelers on the Turner Turnpike that the service plaza at Stroud is without electricity on Friday morning, causing some issues for travelers. The OTA is advising drivers who plan on traveling between Tulsa and OKC to fill their gas tanks before hitting the...
STROUD, OK
news9.com

The Beach Boys Performing In OKC For Special Concert

The Beach Boys are stopping in Oklahoma City for a special concert that will benefit the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma's Food for Kids Program. All net proceeds raised will go to the food bank. The concert will take place on September 24 at 7 p.m. at the Civic Center.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Saint Francis victim Amanda Glenn laid to rest

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The funeral for 40-year-old Amanda Glenn on Thursday afternoon lasted about an hour. The service at Broadway Baptist Church in Sand Springs, while somber, also provided those in attendance with an opportunity to celebrate the life of Amanda Glenn. Pastor Rusty Gunn of Church That...
SAND SPRINGS, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy