Click here to read the full article. Pharrell is back with his new single, “Cash In Cash Out,” his first collaboration with 21 Savage and Tyler, the Creator. The unique and aggressive track is accompanied by an equally unique visual. Boasting claymation aesthetic, the Francois Rousselet-directed visual shows a roulette-like setting where the trio is set on a loop, driving in cars, riding bikes, and burning money surrounded by extremely tall women and their hula-hoops. What was first teased back last month, the new track features no vocal performance from Pharrell and opts to showcase the lyrical talents of both 21 and...

MUSIC ・ 25 MINUTES AGO