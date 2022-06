Financial services tech company Fiserv says it has expanded the portfolio of payout options for businesses using its Carat operating systems to include digital checks. According to a Wednesday (June 8) news release, the new offering is part of a collaboration with payments processor Checkbook, Inc. and “allows businesses that deliver mass payouts to offer additional choice, speed the delivery of funds to customers, and reduce operational costs associated with paper checks.”

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO