ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

YWCA Offers Free Swim Lessons For Tulsa Kids

By News On 6
news9.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKids in Tulsa are getting the chance to learn how to swim for free. The lessons...

www.news9.com

Comments / 0

Related
news9.com

American Rosie The Riveter Association Hosts Annual Convention In Tulsa

For the first time ever the "American Rosie the Riveter Association" is holding its annual convention in Tulsa. Seven of the original WWII 'Rosies' will be here along with their family and friends. The convention kicks on Friday at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Tulsa at 2 p.m. and will...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Patients Remember Immense Kindness Of Dr. Preston Phillips

The Tulsa community is remembering Dr. Preston Phillips after he was shot and killed last week in a mass shooting on the Saint Francis campus. Phillips was one of four people shot and killed last week during the Saint Francis shooting. His funeral service will be held at Boston Avenue...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Sports
news9.com

'Pathways Forward Resource Fair' To Take Place At The Tulsa Dream Center

On Friday, the Tulsa Dream Center will host the third annual "Pathways Forward Resource Fair." The event is being put on by the Mayor's Office of Resilience and Equity, in partnership with Birthright Living Legacy. The City says the event will help those who have faced barriers because of a...
TULSA, OK
tulsakids.com

FREE, FREE, FREE

Cock-a-Doodle-Do! Rooster Days in Broken Arrow was a lot of fun last night. Warning! If you’re going this weekend, the ride ticket booth only takes ca$h, so the only ATM on-site had a looooong line most of the time. Admission to the longest-running festival in Oklahoma (91 years!) is free, but I just don’t want you to have to waste money on the high ATM fees.
TULSA, OK
Ponca City News

Locals to cheer on granddaughter at Miss Oklahoma Outstanding Teen pageant

Body Miss Huckleberry Outstanding Teen, Kristen Buck is competing for Miss Oklahoma Outstanding Teen June 8-11th at River Spirit Casino in Tulsa OK. Kristen is a 17 year old Senior at Crescent High School. Kristen’s talent is Baton Twirling and her social impact is Kids are Heroes too. Her Grandparents are Larry & Susan Buck of Ponca City, her Great Grandparents, now deceased were Henry Buck, Evelyn Casto and Melvin and Betty Endicott, all from Ponca City.
PONCA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ywca#The Red Cross
news9.com

The Beach Boys Performing In OKC For Special Concert

The Beach Boys are stopping in Oklahoma City for a special concert that will benefit the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma's Food for Kids Program. All net proceeds raised will go to the food bank. The concert will take place on September 24 at 7 p.m. at the Civic Center.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

How a service dog gave a Bartlesville woman her life back after struggling with anxiety

“I know I struggled in ways that a lot of people I knew didn’t. It’s difficult to admit how severe and life-altering anxiety and panic attacks can be. It’s even more difficult when you’re an adult and haven’t been able to manage it most of your life. It’s difficult to admit you might need help in order to live a normal life.” said Renee Michaels.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
KTUL

Sapulpa nursing home closes due to staff shortage

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Ranch Terrace Nursing Home located in Sapulpa, Okla., announced that it will be closing on August 15. The nursing home is unable to maintain legally required staffing levels. All residents that are currently living at Ranch Terrace will be transferred to other nursing homes...
SAPULPA, OK
abc7amarillo.com

Tulsa Fire Department rescues puppies after dog gives birth under home

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department rescued seven newborn puppies and their mother under a home. They posted this video to their Facebook page, documenting the rescue:. The resident of the home called TFD and the Engine 10 C Platoon crew headed to the scene. They crawled...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy