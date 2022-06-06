YWCA Offers Free Swim Lessons For Tulsa Kids

TAFT, Okla. — People in Taft are still trying to heal after a mass shooting rocked their town two weeks ago. The Muskogee Chapter of the NAACP want to help restore the town’s peace and dignity. Rev. Rodger Cutler, President of the Muskogee Chapter of the NAACP, passed...
For the first time ever the "American Rosie the Riveter Association" is holding its annual convention in Tulsa. Seven of the original WWII 'Rosies' will be here along with their family and friends. The convention kicks on Friday at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Tulsa at 2 p.m. and will...
The Tulsa community is remembering Dr. Preston Phillips after he was shot and killed last week in a mass shooting on the Saint Francis campus. Phillips was one of four people shot and killed last week during the Saint Francis shooting. His funeral service will be held at Boston Avenue...
The heat is on for the weekend and it's been bad news with several pools and splash pads closed in Tulsa. Parents are frustrated and want answers. News On 6's McKenzie Gladney joined us live with more.
On Friday, the Tulsa Dream Center will host the third annual "Pathways Forward Resource Fair." The event is being put on by the Mayor's Office of Resilience and Equity, in partnership with Birthright Living Legacy. The City says the event will help those who have faced barriers because of a...
Cock-a-Doodle-Do! Rooster Days in Broken Arrow was a lot of fun last night. Warning! If you’re going this weekend, the ride ticket booth only takes ca$h, so the only ATM on-site had a looooong line most of the time. Admission to the longest-running festival in Oklahoma (91 years!) is free, but I just don’t want you to have to waste money on the high ATM fees.
Rooster Days, a 91-year tradition, returns to Broken Arrow on Thursday night, kicking off Oklahoma's longest-running festival. This year's event has some new offerings. Organizers say there will be a new carnival and an updated schedule of events. The fun begins with a carnival at 5 p.m. on Thursday at...
Body Miss Huckleberry Outstanding Teen, Kristen Buck is competing for Miss Oklahoma Outstanding Teen June 8-11th at River Spirit Casino in Tulsa OK. Kristen is a 17 year old Senior at Crescent High School. Kristen’s talent is Baton Twirling and her social impact is Kids are Heroes too. Her Grandparents are Larry & Susan Buck of Ponca City, her Great Grandparents, now deceased were Henry Buck, Evelyn Casto and Melvin and Betty Endicott, all from Ponca City.
There's a sport that's been around for quite some time, but seems to be all the rage right now among older Americans. It's called Pickleball and for some, it is a pretty big dill. News On 6's LeAnne Taylor had the details on Tuesday on News On 6 at 9...
The Beach Boys are stopping in Oklahoma City for a special concert that will benefit the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma's Food for Kids Program. All net proceeds raised will go to the food bank. The concert will take place on September 24 at 7 p.m. at the Civic Center.
“I know I struggled in ways that a lot of people I knew didn’t. It’s difficult to admit how severe and life-altering anxiety and panic attacks can be. It’s even more difficult when you’re an adult and haven’t been able to manage it most of your life. It’s difficult to admit you might need help in order to live a normal life.” said Renee Michaels.
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Some Broken Arrow families are expressing concerns about a yearbook page dedicated to LGBTQ+ students was taken out of the student-run yearbook. Oliver Middle School parent, Teera Spino, said her two daughters were in the class and worked hard to help design pages. However, May...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Ranch Terrace Nursing Home located in Sapulpa, Okla., announced that it will be closing on August 15. The nursing home is unable to maintain legally required staffing levels. All residents that are currently living at Ranch Terrace will be transferred to other nursing homes...
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Great Raft Race officials announced that the race has been canceled this year. Their last race was held in 2019 and has been canceled since 2020 due to COVID-19 and bridge construction. VIDEO: Great Raft Race is today VIDEO: Great Raft Race is today.
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa mom of two wrote a children’s book to explain infant loss through surrogacy. Kristin McQuaid is unable to have children of her own. Using a surrogate, she and her husband patiently waited 39 weeks before their baby London was set to arrive via scheduled C-section.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department rescued seven newborn puppies and their mother under a home. They posted this video to their Facebook page, documenting the rescue:. The resident of the home called TFD and the Engine 10 C Platoon crew headed to the scene. They crawled...
TULSA, Okla. — A medical assistant at the Saint Francis Natalie Building is experiencing trauma and may need long-term therapy after surviving the mass shooting at the building on June 1. An active shooter shot and killed four people in the Natalie Building, and then took his own life.
Comments / 0