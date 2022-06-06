ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kacey Musgraves Filing “Massive Complaint” Over “Hostile” American Airlines Employee

By Rachel Brodsky
Stereogum
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKacey Musgraves has filed a “massive complaint” against a male American Airlines flight attendant, whom she says she felt “unsafe” around due to his alleged “shockingly hostile behavior.” “I know there are way bigger things going on in the world at the moment,” she wrote on social media. “But I truthfully...

Kacey Musgraves
