ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona judge declines GOP request to block mail voting

By JONATHAN J. COOPER
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sUZgU_0g2P4aTm00
Vote By Mail Lawsuit FILE - Voters deliver their ballot to a polling station in Tempe, Ariz., Nov. 3, 2020. An Arizona judge is declining a request by the state Republican Party to block most mail ballots for the 2022 election, preserving the voting method used by the overwhelming majority of voters. Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen ruled Monday, June 6, 2022, that nothing in the Arizona Constitution prohibits the Legislature from allowing citizens to vote by mail. (AP Photo/Matt York, File) (Matt York)

PHOENIX — (AP) — An Arizona judge on Monday declined a request by the state Republican Party to block most mail ballots for the 2022 election, preserving the voting method used by the overwhelming majority of voters.

Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen ruled that nothing in the Arizona Constitution prohibits the Legislature from allowing citizens to vote by mail.

The case is the latest piece of a multi-pronged effort by the Arizona Republican Party and its firebrand chair, Kelli Ward, to roll back a system of no-excuse absentee voting that the GOP-controlled Legislature has built since 1991. They’ve pushed to require nearly everyone to cast a ballot in person on Election Day as former President Donald Trump repeats the lie that he lost the 2020 election because of fraud linked to mail ballots in Arizona and other battleground states.

Arizona is among the states with the highest levels of mail voting, a system that has grown overwhelmingly popular with voters from both parties as well as independents. Striking down those laws would have had major implications for the 2022 election in Arizona, which includes one of the handful of races that will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.

Attorneys for Ward and the GOP argued that voting by mail is inconsistent with the Arizona Constitution’s requirement for a secret ballot. Attorney Alex Kolodin pointed to several clauses in the constitution that he says, taken together, prove that the framers intended to ban mail ballots.

Only the voters, not the Legislature, can authorize mail voting by amending the constitution, Kolodin argued in court last week.

Lawyers for state and county election officials, as well as state and national Democratic Party committees, said the vote-by-mail laws have plenty of secrecy safeguards built in. The judge, appointed by former Republican Gov. Jan Brewer, agreed.

“The laws are far from perfect and nobody anticipated thirty years ago that approximately 90 percent of Arizona voters would vote by mail-in ballot during a pandemic, but these laws are NOT in violation of the Arizona Constitution,” Jantzen wrote.

Ward and the state GOP originally filed their lawsuit directly with the Arizona Supreme Court earlier this year, a highly unusual step, but the justices said it should go through a trial court first and they would only consider it on appeal. They refiled the case last month in Mohave County, the most conservative county in the state, where Trump got 75% of the vote in 2020.

Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich, who has earned Trump's ire for failing to more aggressively advance the former president's lies about the 2020 election, declined to defend the mail voting laws in court. Brnovich is running in a crowded GOP primary for U.S. Senate.

With Brnovich on the sidelines, the law was instead defended by lawyers hired by Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, along with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, which represented seven county recorders. The Arizona Democratic Party and three national Democratic Party organizations also intervened to defend the law.

“Arizona Democrats defended democracy and won, striking down the AZ GOP’s shameful, embarrassing, and unconstitutional effort to try and end early voting in our state,” Arizona Democratic Party Chair Raquel Teran said in a statement.

The Arizona Republican Party said in a statement late Monday that it is exploring its next steps, including a possible appeal.

“We knew going in that asking a superior court judge to take it upon itself to strike down this unconstitutional system was a big ask,” the statement said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

National groups flooding local prosecutor races with money

PORTLAND, Maine — (AP) — A local district attorney's race in Maine wasn't generating much attention until a political action committee linked to a deep-pocketed liberal donor with international name recognition suddenly took an interest. A super PAC funded by George Soros, the billionaire investor, philanthropist and conspiracy-theory...
PORTLAND, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Phoenix, AZ
Elections
Local
Arizona Government
Action News Jax

Backroom Briefing: Radio Wars

TALLAHASSEE --- Gov. Ron DeSantis’ re-election effort bought ad time to counter the new Latino Media Network, which is seeking to acquire a pair of Miami stations and is backed by an investment group linked to liberal billionaire George Soros. Republicans have long railed against Soros, and the DeSantis...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelli Ward
Person
Katie Hobbs
Person
Jan Brewer
Person
Donald Trump
Action News Jax

Infowars bankruptcy tossed in deal with Sandy Hook parents

VICTORIA, Texas — (AP) — A federal judge in Texas on Friday dismissed the bankruptcy protection case of Infowars and two other companies controlled by Alex Jones, the result of an agreement between lawyers for the conspiracy theorist and parents of some of the children slain in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.
TEXAS STATE
Action News Jax

Coronavirus: Nevada unveils self-test vending machines

LAS VEGAS — No chips, candy or soda here: New vending machines in Nevada are offering self-tests for COVID-19. The tests are courtesy of the Southern Nevada Health District, which installed the machines at the Bonneville Transit Center and at Mesa View Regional Hospital in Las Vegas, KTNV reported.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Absentee Voting#Arizona Democratic Party#Early Voting#Election Fraud#Gop#Legislature#The U S Senate
Action News Jax

Man who fatally shot retired Wisconsin judge dies

MAUSTON, Wis. — The man accused of killing a retired Wisconsin judge on Friday has died, authorities said. Douglas K. Uhde, 56, died Tuesday after he was taken off life support, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said in a news release. Uhde was accused of fatally shooting John Roemer,...
NEW LISBON, WI
Action News Jax

South Carolina woman fighting to keep pet raccoon

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A woman in South Carolina has started a petition as part of her fight to keep a pet raccoon that the state considers a risk to public health. Christy Mills rescued Bandit, a raccoon, at 4 weeks old in May 2020, WSPA reported. Mills told the station that since then, the animal has become a part of her family.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Action News Jax

Dog who saved California woman from mountain lion attack dies

A dog that saved a California woman’s life after she was attacked by a mountain lion died Wednesday, the animal’s owner said. Eva, a 2 1/2-year-old Belgian Malinois, died unexpectedly, Erin Wilson told The Sacramento Bee. Wilson told the newspaper that the 55-pound dog began getting seizures over the weekend and was taken to a veterinarian in Redding.
REDDING, CA
Action News Jax

Moose attacks 2 people, dog in Colorado; 1 person seriously injured

One man was seriously injured Wednesday after a moose charged him, another person and a dog in Colorado, authorities said. According to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, the moose attacked near the West Magnolia Trailhead, a United States Forest Service property, near the town of Nederland. The animal charged at least three times while a deputy was tending to the injured people, the release stated.
NEDERLAND, CO
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
99K+
Followers
106K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy