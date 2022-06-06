ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan City, LA

Morgan City man charged with child, animal pornography

By Dionne Johnson
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W2vVz_0g2P4RU700

MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY ) — Morgan City police arrested a man after reportedly finding child porn and pornography involving animals on his electronics.

Keith Taylor, 66 was taken into custody Monday and charged with a total of 107 counts of pornography involving juveniles.

He was also charged with 23 counts of pornography involving bestiality, police said.

New Iberia Police want shoplifting suspect who struck store employee with car, dragged them

An initial investigation that began in May pointed to Taylor being in possession of one image of child pornography, Morgan City police said.

As the investigation continued, police said, forensic downloads were seized and police located an additional 106 files that contained pornography involving juveniles, with nearly half of them involving juveniles under the age of 13.

Taylor was located and arrested at the Morgan City jail where he remains incarcerated, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Iberia, LA
Crime & Safety
Morgan City, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Morgan City, LA
City
New Iberia, LA
brproud.com

Hammond Police searching for Sun Lane shooting suspect’s car

HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – The Hammond Police Department is searching for a shooting suspect’s vehicle that was caught on camera. Police say that officers responded to a shooting on Sun Lane at 1:30 p.m. on June 7. Officers found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital and is in a stable condition, according to the police.
HAMMOND, LA
houmatimes.com

Thibodaux Police Chief Addresses Walmart Violence Threat Rumor

Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue has publicly addressed a social media post circulating, which is insinuating that a subject is possibly at Walmart in Thibodaux and has made threats to shoot African Americans inside the store. The release said an incident did occur earlier this week at the Neighborhood Walmart...
THIBODAUX, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#City Police#Downloads#Violent Crime#New Iberia Police#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
brproud.com

Police: Two suspects at large following Planet Beach theft

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people who walked into a Planet Beach and stole cash from an employee’s purse are wanted by authorities for this incident and other acts of theft, police say. According to the Gonzales Police Department (GPD), the suspects pictured in the image below committed...
GONZALES, LA
theadvocate.com

Two men found dead of suspected drug overdose under Iberia Parish home identified

The two men found dead under a home on Effie Lane in the Coteau area have been identified by the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office. Brandon Guillory, 42, and Christopher Perron, 43, both of Coteau, were found unresponsive under an elevated home in the 3600 block of Effie Lane. The men were discovered lying under the home around 9:30 p.m. Monday by the homeowner, who had hired Guillory and Perron to complete plumbing work on the residence, Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Katherine Breaux said.
IBERIA PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Man seen lighting Plank Road building on fire arrested, BRFD says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities say a man was arrested on an arson charge after he was seen at the scene of a Thursday fire on Plank Road with a lighter in hand. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said 31-year-old Malcolm Shaw was arrested on charges of simple arson, resisting arrest, and simple battery to an officer.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy