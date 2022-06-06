Pfizer investing millions to produce more COVID-19 treatment pills

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Target warned this week that its profits will drop due to a need to cancel orders with vendors and offer discounts to clear out unwanted goods. Well, it’s unofficially a backfiring of supply and demand. Major retailers like Target spent extra money and resources...
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—Zoe Lyons believes that when kids are at their lowest that’s when you need to be there the most. “When we have that relationship and that trust things are going to be much better for the entire community,” said Director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services in Jackson, Zoe Lyons. […]
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—There’s a well of problems brewing beneath the Cascades lagoons in Jackson. It’s in this area where around 16 acres of water sits on the surface, but underneath high water levels are leading to damages to nearby homes of people like Elaine Wolf-Baker. “I have three sump pumps and I have ten helical […]
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – A Grand Rapids police officer is in jail tonight after being charged with the second-degree murder of a Black man who was shot during a traffic stop in April. The announcement from Kent County Prosecutor Christopher Becker comes months after Michigan State Police launched an investigation into the shooting of […]
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The East Lansing Police Department has received multiple calls from citizens regarding a scam attempt. According to the ELPD, scammers are posing as ELPD personnel on the phone, stating that the victim owes the ELPD money for warrants or tickets. ELPD advises the public that they will never ask for […]
The officer who shot and killed Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop in Grand Rapids nine weeks ago will be charged with second-degree murder and the Grand Rapids Police Department has started the process to fire him.
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lawmakers and officials are reacting to the arrest of Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley. Kelley was arrested on Thursday for his alleged participation in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The 40-year-old was charged with misdemeanors in federal court for ” knowingly entering or remaining on the U.S. […]
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—Old paint is fading away on vacant storefront’s along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Jackson. For neighbors like Larry Westbrook, it’s been a sight for sore eyes for far too long. “It’s kind of just more like ok that buildings been sitting here for years and we are just going to let […]
Correction: This story has been updated to reflect the correct year of the incident, alongside correcting an error regarding Williams’ alleged involvement with the children’s uncle. LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Abbiena Williams has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for causing a deadly fire that killed three people. Williams was arrested for setting […]
WACOUSTA, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing area really isn’t used to seeing a wild black bear. But that’s not the case anymore. 6 News sales employee Ernie Hedberg captured the video above while on a golf cart drive around the neighborhood Friday night. “And we drove right up on him, I couldn’t even believe it. […]
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Emma Ann Miller and Ashleigh Weiszbrod said they have been repeatedly victimized. First, by sports doctor Larry Nassar. Then, the FBI dropped the ball by not quickly opening an investigation into Larry Nassar’s assaults. “I feel like I’ve experienced all of the trauma that I’ve tried to hide,” Emma Ann Miller […]
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One person was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition after being stabbed twice in the back at the Walmart off of Lake Lansing Road. Lansing Township Police got a call around 12:43 p.m. about a fight that turned into a stabbing. An 18-year-old woman on the scene told […]
