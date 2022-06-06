ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

Pfizer investing millions to produce more COVID-19 treatment pills

WLNS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePfizer is sinking $120 million into its plant...

www.wlns.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

What’s the deal with Target announcing major discounts?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Target warned this week that its profits will drop due to a need to cancel orders with vendors and offer discounts to clear out unwanted goods. Well, it’s unofficially a backfiring of supply and demand. Major retailers like Target spent extra money and resources...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Jackson leaders team up to provide trauma support for youth

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—Zoe Lyons believes that when kids are at their lowest that’s when you need to be there the most. “When we have that relationship and that trust things are going to be much better for the entire community,” said Director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services in Jackson, Zoe Lyons. […]
JACKSON, MI
WLNS

Report: Lansing HR Department needs reform

‘Block Party’: Movie based, filmed in GR premiers …. Jackson mayor ready to see new investment along MLK …. Timeline: What happened after the shooting of Patrick …. Restaurants add surcharges to combat rising costs …. How much are restaurant surcharges helping business? …. Manhunt underway in jailbreak love...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Plans in place to address the Cascades water lagoons high water levels

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—There’s a well of problems brewing beneath the Cascades lagoons in Jackson. It’s in this area where around 16 acres of water sits on the surface, but underneath high water levels are leading to damages to nearby homes of people like Elaine Wolf-Baker. “I have three sump pumps and I have ten helical […]
JACKSON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portage, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Business
Local
Michigan Health
City
Portage, MI
Local
Michigan Industry
Portage, MI
Business
Portage, MI
Industry
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
WLNS

Family of slain Grand Rapids Black man react to charge

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – A Grand Rapids police officer is in jail tonight after being charged with the second-degree murder of a Black man who was shot during a traffic stop in April. The announcement from Kent County Prosecutor Christopher Becker comes months after Michigan State Police launched an investigation into the shooting of […]
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WLNS

ELPD warns of imposter scammers

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The East Lansing Police Department has received multiple calls from citizens regarding a scam attempt. According to the ELPD, scammers are posing as ELPD personnel on the phone, stating that the victim owes the ELPD money for warrants or tickets. ELPD advises the public that they will never ask for […]
EAST LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Pill#Investment#Plant
WLNS

Officials react to arrest of GOP Governor candidate

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lawmakers and officials are reacting to the arrest of Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley. Kelley was arrested on Thursday for his alleged participation in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The 40-year-old was charged with misdemeanors in federal court for ” knowingly entering or remaining on the U.S. […]
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WLNS

Jackson mayor ready to see new investment along MLK Corridor

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—Old paint is fading away on vacant storefront’s along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Jackson. For neighbors like Larry Westbrook, it’s been a sight for sore eyes for far too long. “It’s kind of just more like ok that buildings been sitting here for years and we are just going to let […]
JACKSON, MI
WLNS

Woman sentenced in Lansing arson killings

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect the correct year of the incident, alongside correcting an error regarding Williams’ alleged involvement with the children’s uncle. LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Abbiena Williams has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for causing a deadly fire that killed three people. Williams was arrested for setting […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

WATCH: Black bear spotted in Clinton County

WACOUSTA, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing area really isn’t used to seeing a wild black bear. But that’s not the case anymore. 6 News sales employee Ernie Hedberg captured the video above while on a golf cart drive around the neighborhood Friday night. “And we drove right up on him, I couldn’t even believe it. […]
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Lawyer and Clients Seek $1 Billion from FBI

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Emma Ann Miller and Ashleigh Weiszbrod said they have been repeatedly victimized. First, by sports doctor Larry Nassar. Then, the FBI dropped the ball by not quickly opening an investigation into Larry Nassar’s assaults. “I feel like I’ve experienced all of the trauma that I’ve tried to hide,” Emma Ann Miller […]
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy