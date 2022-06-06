ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFPD introduce new program called SafeCam

By Andrea Aguilar
 3 days ago

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The new addition will help police stop crime a lot faster, but for it to work, detectives need your home surveillance.

The new program is called SafeCam and allows police departments across the country to get better access of crime footage.

“Is a voluntary program where our citizens and the city who owns security cameras, and important as that kind of footage is, is just helping us identifying who here in town does have one so that they can get into our link and fill out some information that will go on to our database that is seen only by our officers,” WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper said.

This will help citizens feel more safe in their neighborhoods and speed up the process of officers during the investigation.

“Your car might have been broken into at three o’clock in the morning, and so instead of waiting till the reports given to the detectives get it and they come out canvas the areas, we can actually look on the site or on this page we will have and see who might have cameras and give you a call and then you can give us information that maybe lead to an arrest that night,” Eipper said.

Sgt. Eipper says this will be a great addition to their work, but also this new website will bring citizens and police officers together to stop all types of crime.

“This is another way that we can connect in our relationship between the public and the police department is that it helps us to prevent crime and also to investigate it and just keep our streets safe,” Eipper said.

If interested in the program, click here to sign up.

Brailon
3d ago

no he's right they want the link to your camera so they can access it any time that's why you have to fill out paperwork read and comprehend what they saying

