ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Darvin Ham embraces challenge as Lakers' rookie head coach

By Greg Beacham Ap Sports Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0g2P482n00

Darvin Ham recognizes the enormity of the task he is undertaking with the Los Angeles Lakers, and this first-time head coach is not intimidated.

Ham is expected to immediately return a veteran-laden, oddly constructed roster to championship contention. He must create a new philosophy and instill a team identity around 37-year-old LeBron James , oft-injured Anthony Davis and polarizing guard Russell Westbrook, who doesn't appear to be going anywhere this summer.

That's a daunting order for any coach, let alone a newcomer to the worldwide spotlight that illuminates every move by the 17-time NBA champion Lakers.

But the 48-year-old Ham is no ordinary rookie, as he demonstrated repeatedly Monday while being introduced as the 28th head coach in franchise history.

“I grew up in Saginaw, Michigan,” Ham said. “I was shot in the face by accident, April 5, 1988. You go through something like that, it's going to do one of two things: It's going to make you fearful or fearless. It made me fearless. I don't feel no pressure. It's basketball .”

Ham's communication skills and leadership were among the assets that won him one of the highest-profile coaching jobs in North American sports. The former NBA role player also radiates a confident toughness that was immediately recognized by Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka and the committee that selected him to take over for Frank Vogel, who was fired in April after Los Angeles missed the postseason.

Ham could have largely the same roster as Vogel did last season, particularly on top — but the Lakers believe he can get more out of this strange mix. Los Angeles went 33-49 last season while James and Davis both battled significant injury problems and their supporting cast was largely ineffective, particularly on defense.

Ham focused on the honor of coaching a roster that could have nearly a half-dozen of the best players of this era, including Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard — even if none of that group is likely in its prime.

“I think (the) sky’s the limit,” Ham said. “We’re not putting a ceiling on our situation. We’ll go as far as our daily preparation takes us ... and the things we’re going to do in that daily process will lead us to the type of success that this franchise and city has been accustomed to.”

The Lakers went 33-49 last season, wildly underachieving after beginning the year with championship aspirations. They're 75-79 in the two seasons since winning a title in the Florida bubble during Vogel's first season in charge.

James is still a force, while Davis' poor health makes him only a part-time player — but Westbrook's frequently dismal play was the focal point of most Lakers fans' discontent last year. The former league MVP scored a paltry 18.5 points per game while struggling with turnovers, missing far too many midrange jumpers and playing intermittently focused defense in his first season with his hometown team.

Westbrook, who never meshed with Vogel, has one year and just over $47 million left on his contract. While many fans would love to see him leave in a trade, the guard definitely appears to be returning this fall.

He was one of four current Lakers who attended Ham's news conference, listening intently alongside Stanley Johnson, Austin Reaves and Wenyen Gabriel.

Ham appears to be determined to make it work with Westbrook.

“Absolutely,” Ham said when asked if Westbrook was in his plans. “Don't get it messed up: Russell is one of the best players our league has ever seen, and there's still a ton left in that tank. I don't know why people tend to try to write him off. I'm going to approach him like every player I've ever encountered.”

Ham said he has already had several conversations with Westbrook about the upcoming season, and he clearly believes he can persuade Westbrook to be even more of a team player.

“The biggest word that came out of those discussions was ‘sacrifice,’” Ham said. “We're going to sacrifice whatever we've got to do, and it's not just Russ. It's going to be sacrifices that LeBron has to make, that AD has to make, on down the line through the rest of our roster.

"We have to start on the defensive end. I'm expecting him to be the same tenacious, high-energy player that he's been his entire career. A lot of it now may happen without the ball in his hand. Most of it may happen on the defensive end, but we have to sacrifice. There's no achieving anything without all parties sharing the load, sacrificing and depending on one another.”

Ham carved out an eight-year playing career and even won a ring in Detroit by dedicating himself to a cerebral, complementary role. He was a natural for a coaching career, and he was on the Lakers’ staff as a development coach from 2011-13 before being hired by Mike Budenholzer in Atlanta.

They went together five years later to Milwaukee, where Ham won another championship as Budenholzer’s lead assistant in 2021. Ham only choked up once during his Lakers news conference, and it happened when he expressed gratitude for Budenholzer’s mentoring and friendship.

“At least you dropped me off where you picked me up at,” Ham said with a laugh.

———

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Reality Tea

Drew Sidora Implies She Dated LeBron James Again

Drew Sidora is lost without her defunct leader, Porsha Williams, on this season of Real Housewives of Atlanta. It’s actually painful to watch her scenes with Ralph Pittman. And don’t get me started on that prophet-for-profit “therapist” they’ve been seeing… Drew’s main goal so far this season has been trying to prove why she is on the show, and it’s coming […] The post Drew Sidora Implies She Dated LeBron James Again appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Did Drew Sidora Date LeBron James? Here's What the 'RHOA' Star Said About it

A few perks of following the personal and professional lives of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast is getting to see the ladies clear up rumors and make revelations. Over the years, we’ve watched Kandi Burruss address the unfortunate rape-gate rumors, Kenya Moore deny paying men to date her on the show, and, recently, Shereé Whitfield lay the rumors of not paying staff to rest. However, second-time peach-holder, Drew Sidora, is currently the talk of the Housewives section of Twitter and beyond due to her latest romantic revelation.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Florida State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Derek Fisher fired from another coaching job

Derek Fisher won five NBA titles as a player, but his career as a coach continues to be markedly less successful. The Los Angeles Sparks announced on Tuesday that they have parted ways with Fisher, who had been serving as their head coach and general manager. Assistant coach Fred Williams will take over as Sparks interim coach for the rest of the WNBA season.
NBA
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Stanley Johnson
Person
Frank Vogel
Person
Rob Pelinka
Person
Dwight Howard
Person
Mike Budenholzer
Person
Darvin Ham
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers working out ex-Anthony Davis Pelicans teammate

Anthony Davis has been out of New Orleans for the last three years now, but the Los Angeles Lakers may be bringing the New Orleans back to him. ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reports that the Lakers held a free-agent workout on Tuesday. Among the players they worked out were Langston Galloway, Kyle Guy, Alize Johnson, DJ Wilson, and Louis King.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Lakers#North American
NBC Sports

Draymond's mom goes off on Barkley, Perk for remarks about son

Draymond Green definitely got it from his mama. If you thought the Warriors veteran forward was outspoken, his mom doesn’t hold back when it comes to defending her son. Mary Babers-Green joined 95.7 The Game’s “The Morning Roast” on Wednesday and addressed her son’s, and the Warriors’, biggest haters.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
golfmagic.com

Brooks Koepka reacts to Bryson DeChambeau's $100m switch to LIV Golf

Brooks Koepka appears to have issued his one and likely only response to Bryson DeChambeau's decision to play in the Saudi-backed golf league. Yesterday afternoon DeChambeau's agent confirmed that his "innovator" client decided to play in the second LIV Golf event in Portland. DeChambeau has not resigned his PGA Tour...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Grant Williams had a different take than Draymond on Game 2 trash talk

Grant Williams has been a Draymond Green fan for a long time and has tried to model his game after the Golden State Warriors star. But there was no time for pleasantries between the two instigators in Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals. Green received a technical foul after...
NBA
NBC Sports

Deshaun Watson breaks silence via social media

The world first became aware of the initial lawsuit filed against then-Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson after he disclosed the situation on social media in March 2021. Now, after more than two months of silence following the press conference officially announcing the trade that sent him to Cleveland, Watson has spoken, with another social media post.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC News

ABC News

688K+
Followers
158K+
Post
377M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy