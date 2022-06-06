ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Man hurt after stabbing in Portland's Old Town

By KATU Staff
KATU.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a stabbing in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood. The stabbing happened just before 1 p.m. near Norwest 6th and Couch. A...

katu.com

Comments / 1

PETER GARCIA
3d ago

Wheeler and Portland city councils friends committing more crimes on our unsafe litter filled city streets....SO SAD...

Reply
4
987thebull.com

Arrest Made In 2017 Portland Murder

PORTLAND, Ore. – An arrest has been made in a Portland murder 5 years ago. Police believe 35-year-old Jimmy Pierce shot and killed 34-year-old Roman Harris outside the Xpose Club on May 19th, 2017. Pierce was arrested by the U.S. Marshall’s Task Force on Wednesday.
kptv.com

Bank robbed in Tigard

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - Police were investigating Wednesday afternoon after a bank was robbed in Tigard. The Tigard Police Department tweeted that the robbery happened at a bank near Southwest Hall and 99 West. No injuries were reported and police didn’t say how much money, if any, the robber took....
TIGARD, OR
The Oregonian

Men arrested in 2 fatal Portland crashes make first court appearance

Two men who were arrested in separate fatal crashes this week made their first court appearances Wednesday. Frederick Deatric Moore, 40, of Portland was arraigned on allegations of second-degree murder, attempt to commit murder, attempt to commit a felony and failure to perform the duties of a driver. He did not enter a plea and was denied bail on the murder charge.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Two people found dead of gunshot wounds at home in rural Yamhill County

SHERIDAN, Ore — Investigators say two people were discovered dead at a remote property in rural Yamhill County last week, both of them having suffered gunshot wounds. Around 7:30 p.m. on May 30, deputies from the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at a home in the 11000 block of Southwest Dupee Valley Road — a large, remote property roughly between McMinnville and the town of Sheridan.

