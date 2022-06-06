Man hurt after stabbing in Portland's Old Town
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a stabbing in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood. The stabbing happened just before 1 p.m. near Norwest 6th and Couch. A...katu.com
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a stabbing in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood. The stabbing happened just before 1 p.m. near Norwest 6th and Couch. A...katu.com
Wheeler and Portland city councils friends committing more crimes on our unsafe litter filled city streets....SO SAD...
Comments / 1