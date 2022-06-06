Real Estate’s Martin Courtney Shares ‘Sailboat’ Single

Click here to read the full article. Jim Seals, half of the soft-rock troubadours Seals and Crofts, died Monday at the age of 80. No cause of death was announced, but Seals’ cousin Brady Seals, a country singer, confirmed the singer’s death on Facebook.
“I just learned that James ‘Jimmy’ Seals has passed,” Brady Seals wrote. “My heart just breaks for his wife Ruby and their children. Please keep them in your prayers. What an incredible legacy he leaves behind.”
When the soft-rock boom hit pop music in the early Seventies, Seals and Crofts, which also included singer and mandolinist Darrell “Dash”...
Comments / 0