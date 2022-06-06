ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Real Estate’s Martin Courtney Shares ‘Sailboat’ Single

JamBase
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReal Estate frontman Martin Courtney released a new single, “Sailboat.” The song is set for the singer-songwriter forthcoming solo album, Magic Sign, due out on June 24 through Domino. Courtney announced Magic...

www.jambase.com

The Guardian

Kelly Joe Phelps, blues and country musician, dies aged 62

Kelly Joe Phelps, the celebrated singer and guitarist whose music traversed blues, country and jazz, has died aged 62. A post on his Facebook page said he died “quietly at home in Iowa”. Born in Washington state, Phelps was raised in a musical family and first trained as...
Hello Magazine

Justin Timberlake makes life-changing decision involving his music career

Justin Timberlake is bidding "bye, bye, bye" to his music! The star has officially sold his entire music catalog, a deal many artists have been favoring recently. ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style. The singer struck a deal with Hipgnosis Song Management, selling his...
MUSIC
Daily Mail

'It's sad': Rihanna's songwriter Skylar Grey reveals she was forced to sell her entire music catalog to pay for divorce settlement with Todd Mandel and taxes

Singer-songwriter Skylar Grey has revealed that she had to sell her entire music catalog to pay for her divorce settlement. The 36-year-old artist was married to Todd Mandel, but the couple separated and their divorce was finalized last year. Grey no longer receives any financial royalties to songs that she...
MUSIC
Loudwire

The Huge Whitesnake Hit That Was Originally Written for Tina Turner to Use

Whitesnake's self-titled 1987 album marked a pinnacle of commerciality in heavy music as the band climbed the charts and sold out show across the globe on the back of massive hits such as "Here I Go Again" and "Is This Love," the latter of which David Coverdale originally wrote with the intention of handing it to superstar singer Tina Turner to use.
MUSIC
Deadline

Jim Seals Dies: Seals & Crofts Singer-Songwriter Who Had Hits With “Summer Breeze” & “Diamond Girl” Was 80

Click here to read the full article. Jim Seals, the singer-songwriter-guitarist who scored Top 10 pop hits with “Diamond Girl,” “Summer Breeze” and “Get Closer” as one half of the soft-rock duo Seals & Crofts, died Monday. He was 80. His cousin, Brady Seals of the country band Little Texas, confirmed the news on social media but offered no details. Jim Seals already was a music veteran when he teamed with longtime off-and-on bandmate Dash Crofts to form Seals & Crofts in 1969. The Texas natives had met in local bands during the 1950s, and both moved to Los Angeles to join...
NFL
Rolling Stone

The Greatest Singer on Earth Is a Double-Yellow Headed Amazon Parrot

Click here to read the full article. Every once in a great while, there comes a talent so mind-blowing that it warps the fabric of human history, inspiring generations of enviers and imitators. Freddie Mercury was such a talent; so were the Beatles. And so is Tico, an 18-year-old double yellow-headed Amazon parrot who sings classic rock covers on TikTok. With his dad Frank Maglio, Tico has made a career out of riffing on such classics as “Free Bird” and “Psycho Killer.” He started out on YouTube, but has since carved out an impressive audience on TikTok, winning almost 46,000 followers...
PETS
The Independent

The Beatles' White Album tracks, ranked – from Blackbird to While My Guitar Gently Weeps

The Beatles’s self-titled ninth record is known more adoringly by the world as The White Album.If the cover is as simple as they come – a sea of white accompanied by the band’s name imprinted just over halfway down – the tracks it contains are anything but: a compilation of oddities with varying genres that were clearly deemed too extraordinary for the charts (none were released as singles in the UK).The majority of tracks were written in the spring of 1968 when the quartet famously travelled to Rishikesh in India to partake in a course of Transcendental Meditation under the...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Jim Seals, Seals & Crofts Singer Behind ‘Summer Breeze,’ Dead at 80

Click here to read the full article. Jim Seals, half of the soft-rock troubadours Seals and Crofts, died Monday at the age of 80. No cause of death was announced, but Seals’ cousin Brady Seals, a country singer, confirmed the singer’s death on Facebook. “I just learned that James ‘Jimmy’ Seals has passed,” Brady Seals wrote. “My heart just breaks for his wife Ruby and their children. Please keep them in your prayers. What an incredible legacy he leaves behind.” When the soft-rock boom hit pop music in the early Seventies, Seals and Crofts, which also included singer and mandolinist Darrell “Dash”...
MUSIC
NME

Cat Power shares cover of The Rolling Stones’ ‘You Got The Silver’

Cat Power has shared a cover of The Rolling Stones’ classic hit, ‘You Got The Silver’ – listen to it below. The song featured on The Stones’ 1969 album ‘Let It Bleed’ and was the band’s first song to feature Keith Richards on lead vocals. A Mick Jagger version was also recorded, but the band released Richards’ version on the album.
MUSIC
NPR

New Mix: Death Cab For Cutie, Sylvan Esso, Lou Reed, NoSo, more

This week's All Songs Considered features a new single from Sylvan Esso and newly discovered tapes of Lou Reed that have been sitting in a sealed, self-addressed envelope for nearly five decades. I'll play a very early rendition of what would become a Velvet Underground classic, "I'm Waiting For The Man."
MUSIC
BBC

Beatles and Mr Benn flute player collection for sale

Instruments once owned by a jazz flute player who played music for The Beatles and on the 1970s BBC children's programme Mr Benn are to be sold. Ray Swinfield, who played on The Beatles' Penny Lane song, died in October 2019 at the age 79. His collection of 48 flutes...
MUSIC
NME

The Boat That Rocked: the most famous gigs on water

This evening (Thursday, June 9), AJ Tracey is set to play a gig on the UK’s first floating basketball court as it floats down the River Thames to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the National Basketball Association (NBA) in association with Hennessy. From 7.30pm BST tonight, fans will be...
MUSIC

