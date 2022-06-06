ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Boomer Esiason wishes he destroyed blaring speaker during AFC Championship

By Ryan Glasspiegel
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Boomer Esiason still has nightmares about the lyrics “Fancy like Applebee’s on a date night…”

Speaking on WFAN’s “Boomer & Gio” Monday morning, Esiason revealed he wishes he knocked over the speaker that was blaring the Walker Hayes song and drowning out his analysis during the CBS Sports halftime show at this year’s AFC Championship game.

“Whoever the dope was who put that speaker right behind us, I mean, I still have dreams about that day,” Esiason said.

When Esiason and the CBS crew were attempting to give their thoughts on the AFC title game between the Bengals and Chiefs, it was hard to hear them because the stadium was blaring Hayes’ hit song.

After Nate Burleson finished his point, Esiason said, “I have no idea what you just said. I can’t hear a thing any of you is saying. All I know is that Andy Reid made a mistake.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OjZsK_0g2P2yUO00
Boomer Esiason still has nightmares about the blaring speaker from the AFC title game.
CBS

Boomer wishes he knocked over the speaker playing that awful Applebee’s song behind him during the AFC Championship Game, and so do we pic.twitter.com/E8mxLkeTAi

— Brandon Contes (@BrandonContes) June 6, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The Bengals eventually got payback for Esiason, their former franchise quarterback, by beating Kansas City in overtime.

absolutely one of the funniest NFL moments ever pic.twitter.com/KqyEQPUeC6

— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 30, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“I’m actually kind of mad at myself, given how goofy all these pregame shows and halftime shows have become, I should’ve gotten out of my seat and knocked the speaker over,” Esiason said about the debacle.

“But then I probably would’ve been kicked out of the stadium — vandalism or something — and my bosses at CBS would have been mad at me.”

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Browns Give Baker Mayfield What He Wants

The Cleveland Browns have excused quarterback Baker Mayfield from attending mandatory minicamp next week amid the uncertainty of the quarterback’s status on the team, according to a Tweet from Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot. Mayfield’s status on the team has been up in the air following the Browns acquisition...
CLEVELAND, OH
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
37K+
Followers
30K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy