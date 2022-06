QUINCY — The Salvation Army again will be collecting and distributing electric fans to those in need. Distribution of fans from the Salvation Army’s Family Services facilities, in both Quincy and Hannibal, will begin on June 13. Anyone living within the Quincy Area Command’s service area of Adams, Pike and Brown counties in Illinois, and Marion, Ralls, Lewis, Shelby and Monroe counties in Missouri are encouraged to apply.

QUINCY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO