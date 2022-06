In July, it will have been 10 years since 32-year-old Brian Shookman of Great Falls, Mont., mysteriously disappeared after traveling to Shoshone County for a family reunion. A missing person’s report was filed on Aug. 1, 2012, when he failed to arrive at the reunion after leaving his cousin’s home in Kellogg. Brian’s abandoned vehicle was located approximately one month later on a dirt road in the area of Dobson Pass.

KELLOGG, ID ・ 21 HOURS AGO