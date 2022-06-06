ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska softball adds former Lincoln SW coach as volunteer assistant

By Trevor Maeder
kmaland.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska softball program has added Mark Watt as a volunteer coach. Watt comes to Lincoln after spending the...

www.kmaland.com

kmaland.com

Nebraska City alum Bales transfers to Omaha

(Omaha) -- Nebraska City alum Brennen Bales will transfer to Omaha to play baseball. Bales played at Houston Baptist last season. He led the Huskies with a .356 batting average and 22 RBIs last season. Before that, Bales played collegiately at Northeast Community College in 2018 and 2019.
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Nebraska to induct 8 into Athletics Hall of Fame

(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska athletic department has announced its latest Hall of Fame class. This year’s class features Guy Chamberlin (football), Christina Houghtelling (volleyball), Patrick Kirksey (men’s gymnastics), Shane Komine (baseball), Angela Thacker (women’s track & field), Ali Viola (softball), Bill Straub (former bowling head coach) and Louise Pound – a pioneer and advocate for women’s athletics at Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

WarHorse Gaming Issued Provisional Nebraska Gaming Licenses

(Winnebago, NE) -- Planned casinos in Omaha and Lincoln are one step closer to becoming a reality. WarHorse Gaming announced on Thursday that the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission has issued the state’s first provisional casino operator licenses for the Omaha and Lincoln facilities. WarHorse management says the licenses allow them to obtain the appropriate financing, enter into vendor contracts, and begin employee recruitment. “We are very appreciative for how fast the Commission turned around and issued us a provisional licenses. As you can imagine, we are very anxious to begin construction, create jobs, and start keeping the money in Nebraska,” said Lance Morgan, CEO of Ho-Chunk, Inc., parent company of WarHorse Gaming, LLC.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

College baseball is already back in Omaha

Yes the College World Series' Road to Omaha has begun with Super Regionals underway. However, college baseball is already back in Omaha thanks to Nebraska's longest tenured collegiate league, The Corn Belt League, founded by commission Joe Siwa. News Channel Nebraska's coverage of the league is also continuing with Thursday...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Husker baseball’s Cam Chick enters transfer portal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Husker baseball’s Cam Chick has chosen to enter the transfer portal for his final year of eligibility. The senior made the announcement via Twitter on Tuesday. It comes days after Chick announced that he would forgo his last year of eligibility and finish out...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Witnesses wanted after Nebraska woman drowns in the Missouri River

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Authorities are hoping to learn more about what led to the death of a Nebraska woman, after a boat sank on the Missouri River. Emma Olsen, 20, drowned after a 30-foot red and white Scarab went under on May 29. Her body wasn’t recovered until...
KETV.com

Legendary Head Coach Steps Down

Bob Warming says the time is right to retire stepping down as Omaha's men's soccer coach. Warming is the only coach to lead four different schools to the NCAA tournament--that list includes Creighton and UNO. He ranks 7th on the NCAA's all-time wins list with 485 victories.
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Betty J. (McMullen) Stortenbecker, 77 of Shenandoah, Iowa

Previous:Silver City, Iowa, Malvern, Iowa and Red Oak, Iowa. Time:6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Memorials:Malvern Student Loan Fund, which gives zero % interest loans to East Mills College Bound Students. Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Cemetery:Hazel Dell Cemetery, Crescent, Iowa at a Later Date. Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com.
SHENANDOAH, IA
Nebraska Examiner

Build it and they will come? In this case, Fusion Medical Staffing is — to west Omaha’s Waterford

R&R Realty Group knew it was a risk three years ago to start building an upscale west Omaha office park — without having first secured any tenants. The developer was counting on an abundance of frills and an alluring atmosphere to draw talent-hungry businesses to Fountain Ridge. An amphitheater, rooftop deck, wellness center and patio […] The post Build it and they will come? In this case, Fusion Medical Staffing is — to west Omaha’s Waterford appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Red Oak's Johnson finds hometown feeling at Cornell College

(Red Oak) -- Red Oak’s Austin Johnson has dreamed of playing college football since he was in eighth grade. He will do just that at Cornell College. “(Cornell offensive line coach Daniel Waber) actually talked to me about three months ago or so,” Johnson told KMA Sports. “He sent me a text that he really liked my film, and we built a relationship from there.”
RED OAK, IA
klkntv.com

Union Bank & Trust donates $1.5 million to new LPS football stadium

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — There will be a new place to play football as soon as this fall in Lincoln. Lincoln Public Schools announced on Thursday a $1.5 million donation from Union Bank & Trust to be used in the construction of a new football stadium at the new Northwest High School. It’s set to open this fall.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Lincoln man wins $126,000 playing Nebraska Pick 5

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Doug Daehling of Lincoln won $126,000 playing Nebraska Pick 5 from the Nebraska Lottery. Daehling purchased his ticket at at the U-Stop at 8231 O St. in Lincoln. The ticket contained five plays for the June 5 Nebraska Pick 5 drawing, one of which matched the winning numbers 05, 11, 18, 24 and 35.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Nebraska farmer loses entire crop from hail damage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Farmers were some of those hit the hardest from the hail storm Tuesday night. One eastern Nebraska farmer lost all of his crops in just one night. The worst part of the hail storm lasted only minutes, but for Carter Burenheide his entire planting season has been altered. It was also his first year farming on his own.
NEBRASKA STATE
kmaland.com

Ambitious young lineup leading Missouri Valley in turnaround

(Missouri Valley) -- The Missouri Valley softball team took some bumps last year. But their growing pains are paying off now. The Lady Reds are currently 7-3 with victories over Riverside, Underwood, IKM-Manning, Audubon, Fremont-Mills, Essex and AHSTW. Their seven wins matches their entire total from last year. "We were...
MISSOURI VALLEY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

'Different from other Midwest communities': Hastings PRIDE expecting hundreds

HASTINGS -- One community in Nebraska is boasting about how supportive their community is of LGBTQ+ people. Hastings started marching for PRIDE back in 2019, as a private event. In 2019, PFlag started sponsoring it. They then recruited Randal Kottwitz and made it a 501c3 umbrella event. Kottwitz used to...
kmaland.com

Clarinda board backs high school band trip

(Clarinda) -- After a long absence, Clarinda High School's Marching Band hits the road next spring. By unanimous vote Wednesday afternoon, the Clarinda School Board approved a request from High School Instrumental Music Instructor Courtney Ridge for a trip through the Midwest and East Coast next March. Usually, the band takes a trip every four years. But, the last trip scheduled in 2020 was canceled due to COVID-19. Nancy McKinnon is the district's director of finance and board secretary. McKinnon tells KMA News next year's trip takes the band to two major cities.
CLARINDA, IA

