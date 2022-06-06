Sis, Allick, Rodriguez to play for U-21 National Team

Former UNC basketball point guard Jeremiah Francis has found a new home after two seasons at New Mexico. Francis announced his commitment to Division II Emmanuel College on Friday. Francis, who spent one season at North Carolina in 2019-20, averaged 3.3 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists during that season. During his two years at New Mexico, Francis averaged 4.7 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game in 17.2 minutes per game. He played in 33 games and 12 starts. His best season was his first in New Mexico. He started 11 games, averaging 6.4 points and 2.2 assist per game. Last season, Francis averaged just 7.7 minutes per game in 12 appearances. Emmanuel College is a private Christian college in Georgia. The Lions went 19-9 last year and lost in their conference tournament semifinal. Francis was once a four-star recruit but after missing two straight years to end his high school career with knee injuries, he finished No. 179 overall in the 247Sports 2019 class. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

