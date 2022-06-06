Prep Baseball: Litchfield defeats Athens and Tekonsha to win a District 117 Title

ATHENS — It was the right mix of team chemistry and attitude that drove the Litchfield Terriers and head coach Nate Sitkiewicz to a district championship on Friday, June 3. The Terriers defeated Athens and Tekonsha to win their first district championship since the 1970s.

It wasn't just any normal playoff run; it was pure domination by the Terriers in both the semi-final and district title. Game one against Athens ended after a 12-2, five inning blowout. The district championship ended in similar fashion, with the Terriers walking away after a four inning, 18-3 final.

Junior Alvarez led the Terriers on the mound against Athens. Alvarez gave up just two hits while striking out nine batters. Junior Alvarez also had three hits, four RBIs and two runs. Luke Miller had a triple base hit that drove in a run. Lucas Lynn had a hit and an RBI. Tyler Bills had a triple base hit and one RBI, while also scoring two runs. Lynn, Logan Buehrle, Miller and Bills all had three stolen bases. Wesley Wilson recorded a sacrifice fly. Miguel Pedroza had an RBI base hit.

Game two saw Tyler Bills step on the mound for the Terriers. Bills gave up three hits while striking out five batters. Luke Miller led the Terriers in the district championship with three hits including two triples. Miller had five RBIs from those hits. Bills had three hits and three RBIs. Junior Alvarez had two hits including a triple and a double. Hunter Snyder had a triple base hit and scored three runs. Lucas Lynn scored three runs. Snyder had two stolen bases. Miller had two stolen bases. Wesley Wilson, Miguel Pedroza and Brandon Campbell each had a hit and scored at least one run.

"It's a program changer," said head coach Nate Sitkiewicz. "These guys bought it; worked hard every single day and they are coachable kids. They deserve the whole thing. I am just happy I was here to help guide them through this process."

This is coach Nate Sitkiewicz's second year as head coach of the Terrier varsity baseball team. Sitkiewicz credited the team's mental toughness as the reason they were able to get two dominant wins. Sitkiewicz and the rest of the team credited Tyler Bills' toughness after getting injured in game one and coming back to pitch in the district championship. Sitkiewicz credited several assistant coaches including his father Duane Sitkiewicz for helping him get the team to this historic moment.

Sophomore Junior Alvarez believes that the team started with first game jitters, but the team would overcome those early innings to get the win over Athens and to eventually win the title.

"We are going to continue to get these wins, and I think this team right here may be one of the best in Litchfield history," said Junior Alvarez. "Coaching is the secret to our success. They are on us 24/7 whether it's in the classroom or on the practice field. I want to thank my dad for being there everyday."

Tyler Bills, who continues his recent success after his first career no-hitter in the regular season, agreed with Junior that the team felt nervous heading into the first game, but that it all came together for them.

"Our first game against Athens, we were all nervous," said Tyler Bills. "After my first hit, it all calmed down and it feels like we are at the top of the mountain after that game. We played Tekonsha already and we headed into game two with a lot more confidence. My team helped me a lot while I was pitching. We are going to prepare mentally for the regional rounds."

Senior Luke Miller was a major factor in putting the game away early in the district title game. The senior has been one of several batters to have multiple hit games this season. The Trine football commit said that the entire team played some of it's best baseball this season, but that there are things they have to work on if they want to continue to compete as the competition gets tougher.

"We came to play today," said Luke Miller. "We knew what we were facing. We changed up our batting approach heading into today and we had a good game plan. I think mentally we need to work on how we handle mistakes. If we make a mistake, we need to continue to have fun playing; it's baseball."

The Terriers move on to take on Whitmore Lake High School in a D4 regional semi-final. The game will be held on Wednesday, June 8 at 5 p.m. Concord High School will host. The winner moves on to a regional title game against the winner of Decatur and Colon. The regional title will be held at Kalamazoo College on June 11. All tickets must be purchased at GOFAN.

