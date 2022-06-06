ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, MI

Prep Baseball: Litchfield defeats Athens and Tekonsha to win a District 117 Title

By Joseph Flaherty, Hillsdale Daily News
Hillsdale Daily News
Hillsdale Daily News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mLAka_0g2P0jZ900

ATHENS — It was the right mix of team chemistry and attitude that drove the Litchfield Terriers and head coach Nate Sitkiewicz to a district championship on Friday, June 3. The Terriers defeated Athens and Tekonsha to win their first district championship since the 1970s.

It wasn't just any normal playoff run; it was pure domination by the Terriers in both the semi-final and district title. Game one against Athens ended after a 12-2, five inning blowout. The district championship ended in similar fashion, with the Terriers walking away after a four inning, 18-3 final.

Junior Alvarez led the Terriers on the mound against Athens. Alvarez gave up just two hits while striking out nine batters. Junior Alvarez also had three hits, four RBIs and two runs. Luke Miller had a triple base hit that drove in a run. Lucas Lynn had a hit and an RBI. Tyler Bills had a triple base hit and one RBI, while also scoring two runs. Lynn, Logan Buehrle, Miller and Bills all had three stolen bases. Wesley Wilson recorded a sacrifice fly. Miguel Pedroza had an RBI base hit.

Game two saw Tyler Bills step on the mound for the Terriers. Bills gave up three hits while striking out five batters. Luke Miller led the Terriers in the district championship with three hits including two triples. Miller had five RBIs from those hits. Bills had three hits and three RBIs. Junior Alvarez had two hits including a triple and a double. Hunter Snyder had a triple base hit and scored three runs. Lucas Lynn scored three runs. Snyder had two stolen bases. Miller had two stolen bases. Wesley Wilson, Miguel Pedroza and Brandon Campbell each had a hit and scored at least one run.

"It's a program changer," said head coach Nate Sitkiewicz. "These guys bought it; worked hard every single day and they are coachable kids. They deserve the whole thing. I am just happy I was here to help guide them through this process."

This is coach Nate Sitkiewicz's second year as head coach of the Terrier varsity baseball team. Sitkiewicz credited the team's mental toughness as the reason they were able to get two dominant wins. Sitkiewicz and the rest of the team credited Tyler Bills' toughness after getting injured in game one and coming back to pitch in the district championship. Sitkiewicz credited several assistant coaches including his father Duane Sitkiewicz for helping him get the team to this historic moment.

Sophomore Junior Alvarez believes that the team started with first game jitters, but the team would overcome those early innings to get the win over Athens and to eventually win the title.

"We are going to continue to get these wins, and I think this team right here may be one of the best in Litchfield history," said Junior Alvarez. "Coaching is the secret to our success. They are on us 24/7 whether it's in the classroom or on the practice field. I want to thank my dad for being there everyday."

Tyler Bills, who continues his recent success after his first career no-hitter in the regular season, agreed with Junior that the team felt nervous heading into the first game, but that it all came together for them.

"Our first game against Athens, we were all nervous," said Tyler Bills. "After my first hit, it all calmed down and it feels like we are at the top of the mountain after that game. We played Tekonsha already and we headed into game two with a lot more confidence. My team helped me a lot while I was pitching. We are going to prepare mentally for the regional rounds."

Senior Luke Miller was a major factor in putting the game away early in the district title game. The senior has been one of several batters to have multiple hit games this season. The Trine football commit said that the entire team played some of it's best baseball this season, but that there are things they have to work on if they want to continue to compete as the competition gets tougher.

"We came to play today," said Luke Miller. "We knew what we were facing. We changed up our batting approach heading into today and we had a good game plan. I think mentally we need to work on how we handle mistakes. If we make a mistake, we need to continue to have fun playing; it's baseball."

The Terriers move on to take on Whitmore Lake High School in a D4 regional semi-final. The game will be held on Wednesday, June 8 at 5 p.m. Concord High School will host. The winner moves on to a regional title game against the winner of Decatur and Colon. The regional title will be held at Kalamazoo College on June 11. All tickets must be purchased at GOFAN.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Prep Baseball: Litchfield defeats Athens and Tekonsha to win a District 117 Title

Comments / 0

Related
WILX-TV

Olivet Forfeits MHSAA Baseball Tournament Game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan High School Athletic Association confirmed Wednesday it has told Olivet it must forfeit its district championship baseball win this past Saturday over Marshall. At issue is a pitch count violation in the final game. Olivet thus forfeits also its Regional opening game against Charlotte and finishes the season with what it calls a 31-2 record, not counting the forfeits.
OLIVET, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tekonsha, MI
Athens, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Education
City
Athens, MI
City
Decatur, MI
City
Litchfield, MI
Tekonsha, MI
Sports
stockbridgecommunitynews.com

Timber Trace Golf’s new owners have strong Stockbridge links

Clif McLellan, a former Stockbridge resident, is now the director and new owner along with other investors of the Timber Trace Golf Club in Pinckney. Moving to the Putman Meadows community five years ago, McLellan golfed weekly at Timber Trace with friends and family. During that time, he found the course began to go downhill, which became disheartening for him and other players.
STOCKBRIDGE, MI
99.1 WFMK

Deserted Lone Star Steakhouse – Jackson, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Where have all the Lone Stars gone…long time passing?. Once one of the most frequented restaurants in Jackson, Lone Star Steakhouse has been sitting empty since...
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan’s Harbaugh Donates All Of His Bonus Money

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh received $1.5 million in contract bonus money because his team won the Big Ten title and advanced to the final four playoffs last fall. Harbaugh donated all of that money to 210 various athletic department staffers forced to take pay cuts because of the Pandemic.
LANSING, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wesley Wilson
Person
Luke Miller
My Magic GR

2 New Fishing Spots May Be Coming To Kalamazoo

You may not have to leave Kalamazoo to do some trout fishing if these two new fishing spots become available. Fishing is one of my favorite things to do and to know there may be some more new spots coming to the area is pretty exciting for local anglers. Michigan...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WLNS

WATCH: Black bear spotted in Clinton County

WACOUSTA, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing area really isn’t used to seeing a wild black bear. But that’s not the case anymore. 6 News sales employee Ernie Hedberg captured the video above while on a golf cart drive around the neighborhood Friday night. “And we drove right up on him, I couldn’t even believe it. […]
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game One#Highschoolsports#District 117 Title#The Litchfield Terriers#Rbi
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Carp Carnival is back and it’s bringing a parade, fishing and rides with it

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – The annual Carp Carnival is back with food, fishing, carnival rides and other favorites. The 63rd-annual Carp Carnival, hosted by the Michigan Center Lions and Lioness clubs, kicks off Thursday, June 9, and ends Sunday, June 12, at Leoni Township Park on Fifth Street in Michigan Center. The carnival has been canceled since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and organizers are excited to bring it back, Lions Club member Dan Edwards said.
MICHIGAN CENTER, MI
flyfishings.art

Devils Lake Fishing Hot Spots

Devils Lake Fishing Hot Spots. Walleyes, northern pike and white bass. It has a maximum depth of 63 feet. Read on for the latest fishing reports. Paved access road, fish cleaning facility, developed and primitive camping, security lights, picnic shelter, trash receptacles, and restroom. Visitors have access to devils lake from public boat landings.
DEVILS LAKE, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
High School
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Education
WILX-TV

Potterville’s Gizzard Fest begins preparations

POTTERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Potterville prepared for Gizzard Fest on Tuesday. The festival draws thousands of people into Potterville, in Eaton County. It takes place this Thursday, Friday and Saturday. there’s live entertainment, a 5k, and lots of gizzards. The crew at Joe’s Gizzard City will work feverishly on the fried chicken bites. There’s also a gizzard eating contest. A classic car show, fair rides, and fireworks. You can learn more at their website.
POTTERVILLE, MI
WILX-TV

Woman arrested by Michigan State Police for 2nd OWI following crash

ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A woman was arrested in Hillsdale County after police claim she crashed her vehicle while intoxicated Monday. According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers from the Jackson Post were dispatched to a crash in Adams Township, where they found the driver intoxicated. Police said the driver, a 37-year-old woman, was arrested for operating while intoxicated -- second offense.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Lovers Lane reconstruction begins Monday

PORTAGE, Mich. — The city of Portage is reminding residents that reconstruction on Lovers Lane will begin Monday, June 13. We’re told the project will take place between East Kilgore Road and East Milham Avenue. City officials say 750 feet of Kalamazoo’s water main south of Kilgore Road...
PORTAGE, MI
Hillsdale Daily News

Hillsdale Daily News

1K+
Followers
733
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hillsdale, MI from The Hillsdale Daily News.

 http://hillsdale.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy