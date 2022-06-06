HUDSON — Head coach Corey Rogers and the Jonesville baseball team fell to the Hudson Tigers in a district semi-final game by a final score of 8-2.

The Comets end their season after battling against the Tigers in a back-and-forth game. The Comets controlled the lead 2-1 going into the bottom of the third inning. Hudson tied the game with one run and then added two more in the bottom of the fifth inning to take the lead.

Four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning put the lead out of reach for the Comets, who were unable to capitalize on their hits in the final innings of the game.

Drew Bradley took the mound for the Comets, allowing 10 hits while striking out three batters. Ayden Males pitched the final inning for the Comets, allowing four hits and striking out one batter. A trio of Comets had double-base hits: Wade Sommers, Tyler Scholfield and Ayden Males.

Connor Vanbuskirk had an RBI. Drew Bradley had two hits and managed to score one run. Tyler Scholfield finished the game with two hits. Wade Sommers had the one double that drove in a run. Males had the one double and scored one run. Bradley Wright had a base hit and a stolen base.

The Comets end their season with several highlight games. The Comets swept Concord, Reading and Bronson this season in Big 8 play. Jonesville loses seniors including AJ Bowers and Ashton Thacker.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Prep Baseball: Jonesville's season ends in District Semi's