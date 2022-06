There is something new to do this summer at the Mohawk Harbor. Discover Schenectady has announced the Mohawk River Boat Tours!. Starting Friday, June 10th, you will be able to take a two-hour scenic boat ride along the Mohawk River. The tour begins at Lock 7 and cruises the Mohawk River to Lock 8. It is open to everyone. Residents and visitors will be comfortable on a twenty-five-foot Tritoon boat. It is similar to a pontoon boat only larger. There will be a maximum of eight people per boat.

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO