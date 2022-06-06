ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

TN Special Olympians arrive in style to USA Games

By Emily Proud
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YFQlI_0g2P0OE000

ORLANDO, Florida (WKRN) – A group of Special Olympians from Middle Tennessee are currently in Orlando representing the Volunteer State in the USA Special Olympic games.

Two Olympians and members of the Nashville Dolphins, Nick and Laura Beth, arrived to the games in style.

“A couple from South Carolina donated their airplane, paid for all the gas and flew to Tennessee,” said Dolphins swim coach Brenda Vroon. “They picked us up. dropped us off and they flew right back to South Carolina. Then on Sunday, they’re flying right back here to pick us up.”

As if a private jet and free snacks on the plane weren’t enough, Peyton Manning was waiting to greet them at the airport.

The two first-timers have been soaking up the fun. Yesterday, Team Tennessee participated in the Opening Ceremonies.

Although on Monday, they’re exploring Magic Kingdom, there will still be some competition. The two will compete in various swimming events.

“I’ve been swimming since I was little and it just keeps me calm and active, and it gets my body where it belongs in the water,” said Nick. “I’m trying to get gold.”

Winning gold isn’t the only goal this week. Both Laura Beth and Nick agree the thing they’re looking forward to most is making new friends.

Nick swims the 200m freestyle on Tuesday at 8:15 a.m. CT, he’s competing in the boy’s medley relay at 9:15 a.m. CT and will swim in the 100m free on Thursday at 8:20 a.m. CT.

Laura Beth, who just celebrated a birthday on Sunday, will swim in the girls freestyle relay at 9:10 a.m. CT on Wednesday, the 100m free at 8:10 a.m. CT and 50m back at 8:45 a.m. CT on Thursday.

For a full list of events and TV schedule, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRN News 2

Nashville in the mix for landing WNBA team, making final presentation

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Nashville is one of the nation’s fastest growing cities and with more people, comes more interest in sports. Music City is home to professional soccer, football, hockey and baseball teams, and now the city might add a professional women’s team. According to a report put out by Chantel Jennings and Mike Vorkunov of The […]
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Orlando, FL
City
Nashville, TN
Orlando, FL
Sports
State
South Carolina State
Nashville, TN
Sports
fox29.com

Wawa announces plans to expand to Tennessee in coming years

NASHVILLE, Ten - Wawa is expanding into the southern mix, after announcing a new store is slated to open in Nashville, Tennessee in 2025, the company announced in a statement released this week. With plans to grow throughout the current areas their stores serve, Wawa has already made its mark...
NASHVILLE, TN
wilsonpost.com

NSS hosts Hot Rod Power Tour

GLADEVILLE – MOTORTREND's Hot Rod Power Tour will make a stop at Nashville Superspeedway Tuesday, June 14 as part of a five-state Southern circuit. Admission is free, but parking charges may apply in some locations. Billed as “the world’s largest traveling car and truck show,” the Tour features 4,500...
GLADEVILLE, TN
WTOK-TV

Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker found guilty of reckless endangerment

NASHVILLE (WBRC) - Former Alabama star Jay Barker has been found guilty of reckless endangerment after an incident in Tennessee in January 2022. Barker was originally charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after an affidavit said that Barker tried to hit his wife and a friend with his car, but missed. He was found guilty of a lesser charge of reckless endangerment, which is a misdemeanor.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick
Person
Peyton Manning
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Swimming#Tn Special Olympians#Usa Games#The Nashville Dolphins
clarksvillenow.com

Missouri basketball transfer speaks on his decision to play at Austin Peay

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – As the off-season progresses, Austin Peay State University athletic teams are continuously trying to add talent to their rosters. This is the case for Nate James and the Governors men’s basketball program. One of their latest roster moves included adding Missouri transfer Sean...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wilsonpost.com

Cheryl Lewis: Finding surprises by not mowing the field

It’s a bittuva gentlemen’s agreement, she said, and I was happy to hear it. “No Mow May,” my neighbor said, describing the choice some Wilson County pasture owners make to bypass cutting their fields for a month each spring. “It’s a way to allow the pollinators to do their thing, and the bees and the butterflies and flowers and vegetables are happy.”
WILSON COUNTY, TN
styleblueprint.com

Your Guide to Waterfront Dining in Nashville

With all of the picturesque river and lakeside restaurants in and around Nashville, there are plenty of opportunities for sun-drenched waterfront dining. Whether you’ve been kayaking the Cumberland, boating on Percy Priest, or stuck in the office all day, beautiful weather calls for refreshments with a view. Savor the season in a special way with these 14 restaurants that overlook the water!
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
williamsonhomepage.com

TSU lands a top in-state basketball recruit

Jaylen Jones has been on Tennessee State University’s radar for some time. The three-star point guard for East Nashville Magnet School first talked to TSU men’s basketball coach Penny Collins when he was an eighth grader, and he received an official offer from the Tigers a year later.
NASHVILLE, TN
virginiatraveltips.com

9 Best Apple Orchards in Tennessee (You Shouldnʻt Miss!)

This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. There’s no better way to enjoy the beauty of nature and taste some delicious, fresh food than going to an apple orchard! These are the best apple orchards in Tennessee that you must visit this year!
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy