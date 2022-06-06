ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

Mobile woman dies in Baldwin County crash

By Summer Poole
 3 days ago

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced that a woman from Mobile died in a crash on Saturday, June 4.

Carrie C. Kaoui, 53, was killed when the 2022 BMW she was driving and left the roadway. The car hit a utility pole, overturned, and hit a tree. Kaoui was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash happened on Alabama 225 near the 16-mile marker, just 10-miles north of Bay Minette. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agencies Highway Patrol Division are still investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

