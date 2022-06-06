ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
B-Town (Burien) Blog

Burien’s Strawberry Festival returning the weekend of June 18 & 19

B-Town (Burien) Blog
B-Town (Burien) Blog
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LFxjN_0g2OzIrv00

Burien’s Strawberry Festival will be returning to Burien Town Square Park – for the first time since 2019 – the weekend of June 18 & 19, 2022, Discover Burien announced this week.

The free, popular outdoor event will run both Saturday, June 18, and Sunday, June 19, 2022 from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m., with the beloved Father’s Day Car Show returning on Sunday.

“This will be a jam-packed weekend with a petting zoo on Saturday and the much-loved Father’s Day Car show on Sunday,” organizers said. “Celebrate the mighty strawberry with games, live music & a weekend festival in Town Square Park.”

Attendance is expected to be from 4,000-5,000 people, and sponsorships are available here.

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/DiscoverBurienWA/ or here.

Comments / 0

Related
northcountyoutlook.com

Strawberry Festival kicks off on June 11

Volunteers are preparing for the return of the Marysville Strawberry Festival with events happening from June 11 to 19. “It’s coming together quite nicely,” said Gail Frost, president of Maryfest, the nonprofit organization that puts the festival together. The COVID-19 pandemic caused the festival to miss the last...
MARYSVILLE, WA
southsoundmag.com

All-Access: Lantern Festival, Pop-Up Market, and Plant Swap

The Tacoma Water Lantern Festival is kicking off June 11 in Spanaway Park. The event features food trucks, music, and lantern-designing. Rest assured if you're worried about littering: event staffers will clean up the lanterns after the gathering to ensure sustainability. Learn more here. Upcycled Cottage Pop-Up Market. Upcycled Cottage...
TACOMA, WA
seattlemedium.com

Cultural Festivals Coming To Eastside And South Tacoma

The Public Health Centers for Excellence at Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department in partnership with Tacoma Creates, 5,166 community members of all ages across the Eastside and South Tacoma, have selected the cultural projects they most want to see in their communities – a Multicultural Festival Series in the Eastside and a South Tacoma Heritage Festival. The Eastside and South Tacoma are among Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department’s Communities of Focus. Each of the two selected projects will be supported with $100,000 in Tacoma Creates funding and implemented in late 2022 or in 2023.
TACOMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strawberry Festival
seattleschild.com

How you can use your library card to enjoy Washington’s great outdoors

The Check Out Washington program, which lends outdoor adventure packs to library-card holders, has expanded again. A new sponsorship added an additional 400 adventure packs to the supply statewide. In the Seattle area, the King County Library System now has almost 200 of them. The packs are meant as an...
seattlemet.com

Dad, Are You Zooming in My Treehouse?

On weekday mornings, attorney Seth Reagan commutes roughly 15 steps across his Eastside yard, climbs a ladder, and pours a cup of coffee. So begins a remote workday in his kids’ treehouse. “I get all kinds of comments about my backdrop when I’m in Zoom meetings,” he says of...
The Suburban Times

Street Closures Due to Meeker Days Festival

City of Puyallup announcement. Notice is given that the city has approved a request for street closures from June 17 through June 19 for the annual 2022 Meeker Days Festival. The Street Department will start placing ‘No Parking’ signs at approximately 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, and at that time begin to close various streets, alleys and parking lots in preparation for the event.
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Long live the shrimp

“Do the shrimp have a chance?” photographer Bob Mazelow asked Thursday. “This greeted me this morning as hundreds of anglers were after shrimp. The season is open one day for eight hours. Good luck shrimp!” The photo was taken from Wharf Street, with the north end of Whidbey island in the background.
EDMONDS, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Food Truck Fridays: Hauling big flavors to the Port of Everett

EVERETT, Wash., June 6, 2022 – Food Truck Fridays are hauling some big flavors to the Port of Everett. In partnership with the Washington State Food Truck Association, the Port of Everett is hosting a “Lunch and Launch” every Friday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. through Aug. 26, at 10th Street and West Marine View Drive.
Tacoma Daily Index

Build it and they will come?

I don’t know about other areas, but in Tacoma a strange, even contradictory housing principle seems to hold true; the larger the home, the fewer the occupants, and the smaller the house/apartment, the more people live in it. That principle seems to also be true in vehicles – the...
KING-5

The most remote location you'll find within 5 miles of Seattle - Destination: Remote

MANCHESTER, Wash. — Blake Island is just four miles from West Seattle across Puget Sound, but it feels like it's a world away. The native cultural experience at the island's Tillicum Village has been shuttered (temporarily, we hope) but there's still plenty to see and do. The 472-acre marine state park features five miles of shoreline and more than seven miles of hiking and biking trails.
The Stranger

The Tiny Shelter Monopoly

As of 10:44 am on June 6, Julia was no longer welcome at the Interbay Tiny House Village. But in a reversal later that day, the Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) allowed her back into her shelter. Though she's inside now, the hours between those two decisions were marked by outrage and fear.
Eater

A Running List of Seattle’s Restaurant and Bar Closures

While restaurants in Seattle are not closing at the same rate that they were near the beginning of the pandemic, rising food and rent costs and staff shortages are making it difficult for many restaurants to recover from the financial toll of the last two years. Here, we track and memorialize notable restaurants and bars the city loses each month, even while exciting new businesses rise to take their places.
SEATTLE, WA
issaquahreporter.com

Annual Father’s Day car show returns after two-year interruption

The Downtown Issaquah Association announced that the 15th Annual Fenders on Front Street car show will return June 19, where hundreds of classic and vintage car owners across Washington will display their vehicles along downtown Issaquah’s Front Street and the 1950s themed diner, Triple XXX Rootbeer Drive-In. Long-time sponsors...
Quench Your Adventure

Have You Heard About The Hoh Rainforest?

Most people know about the Amazon, the world's largest tropical rain forest. However there are several lesser-known rain forests, such as the Hoh Rain Forest. Most people know Seattle's reputation for being rainy ALL the time. Seattle gets around 36 INCHES of rain a year compared to the Hoh Rain Forest which gets 14 FEET of rain a year. Wow! Its unique ecosystem has remained unchanged for thousands of years and it is now the most carefully preserved rain forest in the northern hemisphere.
B-Town (Burien) Blog

B-Town (Burien) Blog

Seattle, WA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events, Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Burien, WA.

 https://b-townblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy