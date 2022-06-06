Burien’s Strawberry Festival returning the weekend of June 18 & 19

Burien’s Strawberry Festival will be returning to Burien Town Square Park – for the first time since 2019 – the weekend of June 18 & 19, 2022, Discover Burien announced this week.

The free, popular outdoor event will run both Saturday, June 18, and Sunday, June 19, 2022 from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m., with the beloved Father’s Day Car Show returning on Sunday.

“This will be a jam-packed weekend with a petting zoo on Saturday and the much-loved Father’s Day Car show on Sunday,” organizers said. “Celebrate the mighty strawberry with games, live music & a weekend festival in Town Square Park.”

Attendance is expected to be from 4,000-5,000 people, and sponsorships are available here.

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/DiscoverBurienWA/ or here.