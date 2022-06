CHICAGO (CBS) -- Jerome Halsey, 27, is charged with shooting and wounding Chicago Police Officer Erik Moreno over the weekend – and he has a gun-related criminal record. So how did he have a concealed carry license and a Firearm Owners Identification Card at the time of the shooting? Prosecutors weren't sure if Halsey's record had been sealed or expunged. CBS 2's Tara Molina dug into Halsey's background Wednesday, and whether he would have been legally allowed to have a weapon in the first place. A prosecutor at Halsey's bond hearing Tuesday said Halsey had...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO