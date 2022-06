A summer-long project that will see the installation of a roundabout and an RCUT intersection along Midway Road will require the closing of a busy intersection and a posted detour starting Monday, June 13. Officials with the Minnesota Department of Transportation are alerting drivers that the intersection of Highway 194 and Midway Road will be closing to traffic on June 13 and will remain that way throughout the remainder of the summer - until the work is done.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO