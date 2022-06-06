2022 Mason County Forest Festival Parade Award Winners

Mason Health Speech Language Pathologist published a paper on the impact of COVID-19 on speech therapy patients. COVID-19 can greatly impact the respiratory system, with symptoms such as shortness of breath and loss of taste and smell plaguing many since the virus’ onset in 2020. Medical speech language pathologists (SLPs) have played a unique and vital role in assessing and treating individuals diagnosed with the virus. Mason Health’s Monica Vinson, MS, CCC-SLP, recently co-authored the study paper, “The Impact of COVID-19 on Clinical Practice in Medically Based Settings: Speech-Language Pathologists’ Perspectives,” which details how the virus has changed who is being seen by speech-language pathologists and how their mental health impacts their medical care and treatment.

