EastEnders - 06/06/2022

The BBC issued an apology after Len Goodman recalled his grandmother describing curry powder as “foreign muck”, during its coverage of the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations.On Sunday 5 June, the former Strictly Come Dancing judge was seen on TV with Masterchef presenter John Torode, sampling jubilee pudding, a lemon and amaretti trifle created by Jemma Melvin.“Everyone is serving up different dishes at their street parties, are you a cook, Len?” presenter Kirsty Young asked Goodman.He responded, saying: “No, I’m hopeless, honestly. My wife did Coronation Chicken yesterday for our tea and I’ve never had it before.”Pulling a face,...
Comments / 0