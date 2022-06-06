Local job center to host recruitment event for Behavior Respite in Action

Leslie Hernandez has lived in Hillside Villa Apartments, an affordable housing complex in L.A.’s rapidly gentrifying Chinatown, for her whole life. She lives in the same unit she once occupied with her parents, who have since passed. Some of her neighbors are family members, and many she has known since childhood. She remembers when her neighbors learned, in 2019, that the building’s 30-year affordability covenant was elapsing and that rents would be raised between 100-200%. Neighbors she had known her whole life were distraught, worrying they would have nowhere to go. She and her neighbors immediately started organizing to ensure that didn’t happen.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO