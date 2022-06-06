ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

Local job center to host recruitment event for Behavior Respite in Action

By The AV Times Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePALMDALE — America’s Job Center will host a recruitment event for Behavior Respite In Action on Thursday, June 9, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 624 Commerce Avenue,...

Op-ed: AVTA notified that work stoppage will end and service will resume June 9

Late Monday evening, June 6, AVTA executive management was notified by their contractor, Transdev that the Teamsters Local 848 had agreed to return to work. According to executive management at Transdev, Teamsters Local 848 made an unconditional offer to return to work on behalf of striking workers. Transdev accepted the Teamsters’ unconditional offer for operators to return to work.
Free drive-thru grocery distribution in Lake LA June 15

LAKE LOS ANGELES — A free drive-thru grocery distribution event will be hosted by Los Angeles County next week at Stephen Sorensen Park, at 16801 East Avenue P in Lake Los Angeles. Groceries will be distributed from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, in the park’s parking lot.
Antelope Valley Press

Third time is no charm for hospital

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Healthcare District’s $400 million bond measure, with funds intended to build a new hospital to replace the Antelope Valley Medical Center’s aging facility, was falling just short, based on early election returns, Tuesday night. Measure H requires two-thirds of the vote in...
CBS LA

Farmer John meatpacking plant in Vernon to close

A longtime staple of the Los Angeles community will close its doors next year, citing escalating costs to operate. The Farmer John meatpacking plant, located in Vernon for more than 90 years, is expected to cease all operations in the early part of 2023 as the parent company, Smithfield Foods, Inc., plans to move most of their business located on the West Coast to different regions."Smithfield is taking these steps due to the escalating cost of doing business in California," a statement released early Friday morning said. They said that customers on the West Coast would still receive services and product from...
Channelocity

Most expensive neighborhoods in Long Beach--would you live here?

(Kirk Wester/Adobe Stock Images) Long Beach, California is not just a favorite name drop in rapper Snoop Dogg's lyrics, but it's also one of the biggest cities in California. "Long Beach has a 2020 population of 452,917. The average household income in Long Beach is $86,806 with a poverty rate of 16.83%. The median rental costs in recent years come to $1,324 per month, and the median house value is $556,100. The median age in Long Beach is 34.9 years, 34.2 years for males, and 35.6 years for females."
Antelope Valley Press

18 graduate from prison program

LANCASTER — For several years, the Antelope Valley College has partnered with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to offer face-to-face instruction in a maximum-security state prison. This year, the college will see its first 18 graduates of the program. “Antelope Valley is enormously proud of the graduates...
KABC

Bonin wants homeless encampments near libraries; Says laws against encampments “don’t work”.

Proposal Introduced Regarding Camping Near L.A Libraries. (Los Angeles, CA) — A city councilman for Los Angeles is proposing a ban on camping near city libraries. KTLA reports Joe Buscaino wants those areas cleared after a homeless tent caught fire next to the Venice Library last week. It comes as a law was passed recently that prohibits camping within 500 feet of a school or daycare in L.A. However, councilman Mike Bonin is giving pushback to the idea saying creating laws against “encampments doesn’t work.” Bonin represents the district were the Venice Library is located.
Next City

Tenants in L.A. Asked the City to Buy Their Building. Surprisingly, the City Agreed

Leslie Hernandez has lived in Hillside Villa Apartments, an affordable housing complex in L.A.’s rapidly gentrifying Chinatown, for her whole life. She lives in the same unit she once occupied with her parents, who have since passed. Some of her neighbors are family members, and many she has known since childhood. She remembers when her neighbors learned, in 2019, that the building’s 30-year affordability covenant was elapsing and that rents would be raised between 100-200%. Neighbors she had known her whole life were distraught, worrying they would have nowhere to go. She and her neighbors immediately started organizing to ensure that didn’t happen.
CBS LA

Mayor Garcetti signs proclamation making Juneteenth a paid holiday for city employees

Mayor Eric Garcetti Monday signed a proclamation making Juneteenth a paid holiday for Los Angeles city employees.Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery on June 19."We want every child to know what Juneteenth commemorates. The day -- June 19, 1865 -- in which a Union general arrived in Galveston, Texas, to inform the last African Americans still held in bondage in this nation that they were free and the Civil War was over," Garcetti said Monday.In August 2020, the Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously to initiate the process of making Juneteenth an official city holiday to celebrate the end of slavery in the United States. Juneteenth was recognized as an official federal holiday in 2021.
todaynationnews.com

California Lifeguard Salary $500,000

The $97.5 billion surplus exceeds the entire budget of nearly every other state, and California officials apparently haven’t spent much time on sharpening pencils trying to cut unnecessary spending items. Local governments are also doing surprisingly well, with Los Angeles County recently passing a $38.5 billion plan. As a...
knock-la.com

LAUSD Principal Fosters Misconduct and Retaliation, Say Students and Staff

Multiple teachers working under Johnnie L. Cochran Jr. Middle School principal Gilberto Samuel report being subjected to or observing sexual harassment, homophobic discrimination, and retaliation. Others say Samuel protects those loyal to him, endangering children in the process. Students report Samuel overseeing a campus that fosters a hostile culture and unfairly targets Black and Brown children.
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 6/7/22

In San Bernardino County, there were 1,538 new reported cases over the weekend. Since May 30, hospitalizations have increased by 46, with 92 current patients. ICU cases increased by five, with 14 total patients. Over the last week, San Bernardino County has only reported 54 new COVID-19 related deaths. Over...
foxla.com

Rent prices expected to soar nationwide over summer months

LOS ANGELES - Inflation isn’t just impacting gas prices as rent prices are soaring nationwide this summer. In March, the median rental cost was $1,800 a month, which is up from the $1,550 a year ago. Now, experts predict prices will go up even higher through the summer and could surpass $2,000 a month by August.
Food Beast

Los Angeles’ Recent Ban On Gas Stoves May Endanger Many Asian Restaurants

In an effort to become carbon neutral by 2045, Los Angeles County's City Council has just passed a motion banning most residential and commercial gas appliances. Statewide, many cities are also responding to climate change, hoping to meet the same goal. Our environment is shifting around us in unpredictable ways and these changes are impacting our way of life.
