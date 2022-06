EAST WENATCHEE - iFIBER ONE News partner News Radio 560 KPQ reports that 6,000 acres in East Wenatchee is irrigating at only about 30 percent of the water supply. The system is managed by the Greater Wenatchee Water District. KPQ reports that the district’s attempt to replace its aging equipment has proven to be problematic. District Manager Craig Gyselinck told the radio station that they decided to upgrade their entire system after it started malfunctioning last year; the delivery of equipment is taking longer than anticipated with shipments being months behind.

