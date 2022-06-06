ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Annual Summer Job Fair held in Hattiesburg

By Deidra Brisco
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pMihs_0g2Ov53D00

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – The 4th Annual Summer Job Fair was held in Hattiesburg at the Jackie Dole Center on Monday, June 6.

More than 25 employers were at the event. Organizers said they started the job fair to help provide the local community and youth with employment opportunities.

William Carey to host early registration events

“We have so many kids in our community that don’t know where to go next. They don’t know what to do next. So, we need to help them to get employment so they’ll have something to do because it’s true that an idle mind is the the devil’s workshop,” said Judge Gay Polk-Payton.

Some of the employers who participated included Ingalls Shipyard, the Mississippi Department of Corrections and McDonald’s.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Mississippi Pickle Fest to be held June 11

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The Mississippi Agriculture & Forestry Museum will host the 2022 Pickle Fest Saturday, June 11. The Pickle Fest will be at 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Mississippi Agriculture & Forestry Museum located at 1150 Lakeland Drive. This annual event features all pickle-related exhibits for participants to engage with along […]
JACKSON, MS
WLOX

Moss Point alum chosen as ‘Youth of the Year’

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - It was a one-of-a-kind send-off. Dozens showed up to support Jaiden Joseph, the Boys and Girls Club’s Youth of the Year for the state of Mississippi. “Whew, it was a blast,” Joseph said. “I really, really enjoyed myself. The love in the room, I...
MOSS POINT, MS
WJTV 12

Ridgeland announces new garbage collection schedule

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Ridgeland announced new garbage collection days for neighbors. Beginning the week of June 20, Madison County unincorporated residents served on Monday, Tuesday, and Friday collection days will now be on Wednesday. Ridgeland neighbors, who stay north of Natchez Trace and Interstate 55, will have their garbage picked up […]
RIDGELAND, MS
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Laurel, MS

Mississippi is not just famous for its mighty river full of fascinating history. This state is also famous for its small towns and cities that offer travelers a unique experience they won't find anywhere else. For example, try visiting Laurel, a small but charming city in Jones County, south of...
LAUREL, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Hattiesburg, MS
Hattiesburg, MS
Sports
WLOX

OPENING THURSDAY: South Mississippi Summer Fair at the Coliseum

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The 2022 South Mississippi Summer Fair will take place at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center from June 9 to June 19, 2022. Here’s what you need to know!. Unlimited ride wristbands are available for purchase, or ride tickets can be purchased for $2...
BILOXI, MS
WJTV 12

June recognized as Brain Awareness Month

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Alzheimer’s Association, June is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month but it is also Brain Awareness month. The entire month of June raises awareness for those who suffered from Alzheimer’s and brain diseases. It also encourages all Americans to adopt a healthy lifestyle to reduce the cause of these diseases. Many […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Carey
WJTV 12

3 Jackson pools closed due to equipment issues

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three Jackson pools have not reopened to the public due to equipment issues. City leaders said the McDowell, Russell C. Davis and Grove Park pools are expected to reopen on June 13. Crews are expected to have the repairs finished this week. The following pools are open: Kingston Frazier Splash Pad: […]
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

Police in Hattiesburg ask for help locating missing man

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, 27-year-old Tevin Cubit, of Hattiesburg, was last seen Monday around 3 p.m. at 900 Broadway Dr. Moore says Cubit was last seen wearing...
HATTIESBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Fair#Ingalls Shipyard#Mcdonald#Nexstar Media Inc
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg family struggles to find baby formula

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - New and first-time mom, Erin Zanza, said she feels like the hurdles haven’t stopped since her son was born eight months ago. “It was already hard and then it got a lot harder,” Zanza said. She explained that the hardships started with breastfeeding. “When...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Morning ‘Sip previews Ole Miss v. USM baseball games

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Ole Miss and Southern Miss fans across Mississippi are eager to watch the two baseball teams face off in the Hattiesburg Super Regional. The games will be played in Pete Taylor Park on the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) campus in Hattiesburg. Here are the start and TV times for the games: […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Farmers Market to host 2022 Summer Kick-Off event

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Farmers Market will extend its operating hours ahead of the annual Summer Kick-Off event. Starting Thursday, June 9, the market will be open each Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. throughout the summer. This is in addition to its year-round operating hours of Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. until […]
WDAM-TV

HPD: Missing woman reported in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a missing woman. According to HPD, Jerrica Sims, 26, of Hattiesburg, was reported missing on June 9, 2022. She reportedly could have left Hattiesburg. She has a gray 2010 Toyota Camry with tinted windows. She is described as...
HATTIESBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WLOX

Ms. Audrey teaches us about Southern Soul Food

Bill Snyder is on location where the 2022 Billfish Classic will take place. Besides being hot and humid, we are expecting showers and thunderstorms building in South Mississippi this afternoon. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible with gusty winds over 35 mph, hail, flooding rain within thunderstorms and isolated tornadoes and/or waterspouts. The threat level is marginal (1 out of 5) for today, but the right bumps up to a slight risk (2 out of 5) for Friday. This could be our hottest day of the year so far with temperatures possibly climbing all the way up into the mid 90s. The heat index may top 105 degrees. It will be warm and muggy overnight over at least the next week. Rain chances stick around for Saturday and start to gradually decrease Sunday into the new week.
BILOXI, MS
WJTV 12

How to watch Ole Miss v. Southern Miss on TV

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Ole Miss and Southern Miss fans across Mississippi are eager to watch the two baseball teams face off in the Hattiesburg Super Regional. The games will be played in Pete Taylor Park on the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) campus in Hattiesburg. Here are the start and TV times for the games: […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

City of Madison unveils historic signs on Main Street

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Madison unveiled historic signs on Main Street on Tuesday, June 7. Leaders unveiled a total of six historic signs. They said they wanted to make sure that the city celebrates its heritage. Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler said the city has been working on the for some time. “Through […]
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy