Ozark, AL

2 injured in military helicopter crash in southern Alabama

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

Two aviators were injured Monday when a military helicopter crashed near an Army base in southern Alabama, officials said.

The AH-64 Apache helicopter was involved in an “aviation incident” near Ozark, Alabama, according to a news release from the Fort Rucker Public Affairs Office. The two-person aircrew was transported for medical treatment, but no fatalities were reported.

The helicopter was damaged and officials said the incident is under investigation .

Fort Rucker, located in southeast Alabama, is the headquarters for U.S. Army Aviation and is the primary flight training installation for the Army.

