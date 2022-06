LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Fire & Rescue will soon have 13 new faces. On Thursday, they completed a live fire training course, where recruits definitely felt the heat. “There are five females in this recruiting class, which I think is amazing,” said Amanda Morgan, an LFR recruit. “We show up every day. We do just as much as the guys do. We show up and do just as much work, do the same work, and show little girls that it doesn’t matter that you’re a little female: You can do the big things, too. It’s not just a guy’s job.”

LINCOLN, NE ・ 20 HOURS AGO