Washington Post suspends reporter without pay for retweeting sexist joke



T he Washington Post has suspended reporter David Weigel without pay after a colleague publicly chastised him for retweeting a sexist joke .

The journalist had shared a tweet by YouTuber Cam Harless that said, "Every girl is bi. You just have to figure out if it's polar or sexual," after which, on Friday, fellow reporter Felicia Sonmez shared an image of the retweet and said it was "fantastic to work at a news outlet where retweets like this are allowed."

Weigel, who publicly apologized, saying he "did not mean to cause any harm" in sharing the tweet, has now been suspended for one month without pay because of the retweet, sources told CNN. An out-of-office email said he would return to the Washington Post on July 5, and a spokesperson for the newspaper declined to comment, citing the need for privacy in personnel matters, the report said.

Weigel was confronted by Sonmez in an internal company Slack channel, according to messages obtained by CNN, arguing that his retweet sent "a confusing message about what the Post's values are."

Others joined the discussion in the Slack channel, after which the paper's national editor, Matea Gold, wrote, “I just want to assure all of you that The Post is committed to maintaining a respectful workplace for everyone. We do not tolerate demeaning language or actions.”



Kris Coratti, a spokeswoman for the publication, said publicly about Weigel's retweet, “Editors have made clear to the staff that the tweet was reprehensible and demeaning language or actions like that will not be tolerated.”

Sonmez, whose discrimination lawsuit against the Washington Post was dismissed in March, also posted on Twitter about another co-worker, reporter Jose A. Del Real, who argued her posting about Weigel's retweet was not appropriate conduct on social media. Sonmez said Del Real had "publicly attacked me for calling out another colleague’s sexist tweet."