OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The I-70 Bridges Project has been in the works since 2019 and now it’s seen major headway. "First, we are going to see the contraflow lanes in the Middle Creek Bridge A little further east,” said Mike Witherow, WVDOH district construction engineer. “We are going to be working night shift next week, pulling the barrier, we’ll be able to eliminate those contraflow lanes.”

OHIO COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO