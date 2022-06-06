ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte Post

North Platte's Cedar Room named 'Best Steakhouse in the U.S.' by travel magazine

North Platte Post
North Platte Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Cedar Room in North Platte's historic Canteen District has been named the "Best Steakhouse in...

northplattepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
North Platte Post

North Platte's Canteen District earns award for Best Streetscape/Public Improvement project

The Nebraska Main Street Network recently announced their 2022 Inspiring Excellence Award winners, recognizing outstanding businesses, individuals, projects and activities that contribute to the economic and social vibrancy of downtown business districts in communities throughout the state. “The hard work and steadfast dedication to downtown revitalization shown by Nebraska’s designated...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steakhouse#The Bricks#Fine Dining#Canteen#Food Drink#Restaurants#Travel Awaits#American Fusion
Kearney Hub

Fundraisers scheduled to help Bertrand family after car-semi crash

BERTRAND — Numerous fundraisers have been organized to help support a Bertrand family after two of their children were involved in a car accident. On May 25, Carson Hansen, 15, and Lilly Hansen, 6, were on their way to vacation Bible school near Smithfield when they were involved in a car-semitrailer crash near the intersection of Highway 23 and Road 434, one mile east of Smithfield. Both were transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
BERTRAND, NE
North Platte Post

Game and Parks educator credits MPCC for success in life

Meghan Manary doesn’t believe she would be where she is today without Mid-Plains Community College. “Mid-Plains was fantastic,” Manary said. “I’m the school’s biggest advocate. Mid-Plains prepared me for life.”. The North Platte native is the Southwest regional naturalist and outdoor educator for the Nebraska...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

Miss Nebraska competition provides endless opportunities

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -For decades, the Miss American organization has taught young ladies life skills and provided scholarship opportunities. Since 1937, the Miss Nebraska Scholarship program has invested in participants’ personal and professional goals. The organization presents a platform for young women to express their opinions, develop their talents and demonstrate leadership skills.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Panhandle Post

Nebraska's largest feedlot gets county’s OK despite worries

LINCOLN — The state’s largest feedlot project is moving forward following an emotional, marathon public meeting in southwest Nebraska’s Dundy County. But the 100,000-head Blackshirt Feeders feedlot project will have to comply with at least 10 conditions, tied to concerns about odor, dust and runoff of manure, under the conditional use permit given 3-0 approval Monday by the Dundy County Board.
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney Hub

Storm Chasers Log: That was too close

ELM CREEK — So I think karma might be paying me back for always going out on a chase and hoping to see a tornado. It’s a different feeling when that red polygon is dropped right over your house. Monday, the storms would literally walk right up to...
ELM CREEK, NE
gothenburgleader.com

Village of Brady Receives Dividend Check

Arnold Insurance presented $6,108 to the Village of Brady this past week. EMC issued approximately 23.5% for the past year on their Municipality Safety Program in the form of a check back to the communities it insures. Factors such as the size of the city’s premiums, worker’s compensation, compensation modification and claims history can all dictate how much money is paid back to each of the cities participating in the insurance pool.
BRADY, NE
North Platte Post

The Nebraska Baseball Academy returns to North Platte for an All-Skills Satellite Camp

The Nebraska Baseball Academy returns to North Platte for an All-Skills Satellite Camp this summer! The North Platte camp will be held on Tuesday, June 28th, at Bill Wood Field, home of the North Platte FNBO Nationals American Legion Baseball Team and the new North Platte Plainsmen Wooden Bat League. The camp begins at 9am and concludes at 2:30pm. Lunch is provided to all participants.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Kearney Hub

Hail shreds parts of Buffalo, Sherman counties Tuesday

KEARNEY — Siding, roofs, windows and windshields took a beating Tuesday night in northern Buffalo County as golf ball- to baseball-sized hail pummeled the area. “It came down so fast and so hard. It got black, and shazam!” said Kellie Crowell, Ravenna city clerk/treasurer. The storm initially developed...
North Platte Telegraph

Hundreds travel the Sandhills on first day of Nebraska Rod & Custom Association annual cruise

Is classic car cruising just a hobby or more of a lifestyle?. “All of it,” said Dave Flies of Auburn. “I like driving old cars.”. That’s why he was part of the Nebraska Rod & Custom Association’s cruise through the Sandhills on Saturday Flies and his ’55 orange-and-white Chevy Bel-Air hardtop were among the roughly 400 vehicle-pack that left North Platte at 7 a.m. and returned into the city limits just after 3:30 p.m. after a drive up to Valentine and back.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Kearney testing warning sirens Tuesday afternoon

KEARNEY, NE -- The city of Kearney will be conducting multiple tests of its emergency warning sirens today. According to a news release from Emergency Manager Darrin Lewis, the city tested its outdoor sirens Monday night and determined some of them didn't activate. Staff made adjustments and thinks the problem is solved, but it going to do further tests.
North Platte Post

MPCC Rodeo Team adds fifth national qualifier

The Mid-Plains Community College Rodeo Team will now send five members to the College National Finals Rodeo June 12-18 in Casper, Wyo. The team gained a qualifier in Quade Potter, of Stockville, who will represent MPCC in the steer wrestling. “Due to unfortunate injuries by former alum Landon Sivertsen, who...
CASPER, WY
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
92K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy