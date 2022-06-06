North Platte's Cedar Room named 'Best Steakhouse in the U.S.' by travel magazine

Is classic car cruising just a hobby or more of a lifestyle?. “All of it,” said Dave Flies of Auburn. “I like driving old cars.”. That’s why he was part of the Nebraska Rod & Custom Association’s cruise through the Sandhills on Saturday Flies and his ’55 orange-and-white Chevy Bel-Air hardtop were among the roughly 400 vehicle-pack that left North Platte at 7 a.m. and returned into the city limits just after 3:30 p.m. after a drive up to Valentine and back.

