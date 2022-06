MANCHESTER, N.H. — COVID-19 vaccines for New Hampshire's youngest residents could be available before the end of the month. The state Department of Health and Human Services said vaccines for children under the age of 5 could be available as early as June 20. State epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said health providers have already ordered their first round of 12,000 doses in an even split of Pfizer and Moderna shots.

