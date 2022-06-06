ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Missing man last seen in Adams Run, suffers from memory loss, deputies say

By Joseph Erickson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County deputies are searching for the whereabouts of a missing man. Thelonious Lamar Green, 54, was...

