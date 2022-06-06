ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRAL 5 On Your Side: Five ways to cut down on your energy bill

By Keely Arthur, WRAL consumer reporter
 3 days ago
Raleigh, N.C. — As the temperatures rise, WRAL Five on Your Side is helping you save money and stay safe with a summer survival guide. Last month, Five On Your Side told you how to secure your home before you head out for vacation and now we're showing you how to...

US inflation report looks grim as food and gas prices soar in NC

Consumer prices surged 8.6% in May, the fastest pace since 1981 and faster than April’s year-over-year surge of 8.3%, the Labor Department said Friday. One of the factors keeping the inflation numbers high is the soaring cost of gas. According to AAA's Friday report, the national average price for a gallon of gas is at a record $4.98 a gallon. On Thursday, a GasBuddy report stated the U.S. had already hit $5.
BUSINESS
Big Blow: Offshore wind power’s devastating costs and impacts on North Carolina

Raleigh, NC – One of President Joe Biden’s day-one executive orders sought to double offshore wind by 2030, and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper issued an executive order for developing 2.8 gigawatts (GW) of wind turbine-generated energy by 2030 and 8 GW by 2040. Both Biden and Cooper justified their orders by declaring they would fight climate change, create jobs, and grow the economy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Bridge opening on North Carolina coast delayed over markings

RODANTHE, N.C. — The opening of a bridge on the North Carolina coast that would allow locals and tourists to avoid a constantly washed-out route has been delayed because of a problem with pavement markings, state officials said. Pavement markings installed earlier this week on the Rodanthe ‘Jug Handle’...
RODANTHE, NC
North Carolina bill seeks to end the scourge of free EV chargers

North Carolina appears to be at war with itself over EV charging in the state. As spotted by Clean Technica, Representative Keith Kidwell and three other sponsors introduced House Bill 1049, called "Equitable Free Vehicle Fuel Stations." That's the short title, the short summary being that Kidwell and company believe everyone needs to be aware of "free" EV charging or receive the same benefits, no matter what kind of car they drive. The first section states, "Any person who is engaged in a business where electric vehicle charging stations are provided for use by the public at no charge shall ensure that each customer of the business, without regard to whether the customer uses the charging stations, is informed of, on the receipt for purchases, the percentage of the amount of the customer’s total purchase price that is a result of the business providing electric vehicle charging stations at no charge."
POLITICS
Supply chain and staffing challenges pressure home builders as NC demand increases

Residential building permit data indicates a surge in demand for new homes in North Carolina, but builders say there are problems in staying on track. “Timeframes are probably the longest they’ve ever been. At the same time. We need houses built faster than we ever have,” Raleigh broadcaster ABC-11 quoted David Price, the owner of David Price Construction, as saying.
REAL ESTATE
Rare bird alert: Tropical Storm Alex brings tropical bird to NC coast

Ocracoke, N.C. — We may be able to thank the first tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season for carrying a rare sea bird to the North Carolina coast. The Cape Hatteras National Seashore posted a photo of the striking white and black seabird on Facebook, saying it is an "unusual visitor" normally found in the tropical open ocean.
ATLANTIC, NC
Carbon dioxide level rise could prove costly for eastern North Carolina

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration study shows carbon dioxide levels in the air have increased from last year, causing global temperatures to rise. Carbon dioxide levels are measured in parts per million. NOAA’s measurements show levels have reached 421 parts per million, a 1.8 parts...
POLITICS
Free Dental Care This Weekend For North Carolina Veterans

Good news for North Carolina Veterans. Aspen Dental, with 10 locations in the greater Charlotte area, is offering free dental care for military veterans this Saturday, June 11th. Appointments are required and can be booked by calling 1-844-277-3646 (1-844-ASPENHMM). It’s all a part of Aspen’s 8th annual Day of Service. The dental provider hopes to honor veterans’ service while breaking down barriers to health care.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The North Carolina coast and why houses are falling into the ocean

Recently, two beachfront homes collapsed into the ocean along the North Carolina coast. One of those collapses was captured on video. The debris spread for miles but who pays for the cleanup is just one question these incidents have raised. Among the others, why do we build so close to...
Best, worst cities to get (and stay) married in NC

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A new survey finds Fayetteville may not be among the worst cities for “happily ever after.”. Lawnstarter compared 190 of the biggest cities across the U.S. The company said it used nine indicators of marriage success including marriage rate, divorce rate, access to relationship...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Gas tax rebate: Will North Carolina drivers see a $200 refund?

Democratic lawmakers in North Carolina are pushing for a one-time gas rebate. The rebate would give each driver $200 to help deal with rising fuel costs. Senate Bill 897 was introduced on May 26. The bill would allocate $1.3 billion to gas rebates, out of the over $4 billion budget surplus. The rebate would be available to residents that are over 18 and have a drivers licenses. Each driver would get a $200 rebate.
TRAFFIC
NC House sends 'remote academies' bill to Senate

Raleigh, N.C. — The North Carolina House approved a bill Thursday that outlines new requirements for “remote academies” as virtual learning, accelerated by pandemic school closures, gains wider acceptance. The bill, which would affect schools operating next year and beyond—including an evaluation of whether they are working—comes...
EDUCATION
White House Calls North Carolina Covid Response A “Best Practice”

While it may not have felt like it at the moment, North Carolina probably was slightly more in the middle of Covid response. Conservative states like Florida and Texas were more or less open for much of the pandemic. On the other end, liberal states like California and New York had some of the strictest restrictions. In contrast, North Carolina is more of a “purple” state. While we have a Democratic governor in Roy Cooper and at one point it seemed like we were behind in opening up, we must have done something right. At least according to The White House. In fact, WRAL is reporting that the Biden Administration considers the North Carolina COVID response a “best practice”.
CHARLOTTE, NC
10 Fun Facts About North Carolina You Might Not Know

Welcome to North Carolina! Home to great people, great food, and even better views depending on where you are. North Carolina offers tourists and residents tons of things to do and see. From its rich history to its many cities and modern architecture. You can go from the beach to the mountains or from the countryside to downtown city life all in one state. But, are there any hidden gems you may not know about North Carolina? Little North Carolina fun facts you may be interested in knowing.
LIFESTYLE
Editorial: Oil companies should pay windfall profits tax

The following is the opinion of Capitol Broadcasting Company. North Carolinians along with most other folks who visit a gas station these days, now pay close to, or in excess of, $5.00 a gallon. Why?. Since the election of Barack Obama, domestic oil production has more than doubled. Even as...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AG Josh Stein announces $142M in loan cancellations for more than 12,000 NC borrowers

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein released the following statement Thursday after the U.S. Department of Education announced it would discharge all remaining federal student loans for students who attended any college run by Corinthian Colleges. In North Carolina, 12,470 borrowers will receive a total of $142.1 million in loan relief. Across the nation, 560,000 borrowers will receive $5.8 billion in relief. Borrowers who are eligible for this loan relief do not have to take any action – the cancellation will be automatically applied.
EDUCATION
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

