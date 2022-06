Some school districts are hiding vital information from parents about their children. A group of parents and teachers are suing the Harrisonburg City Public School Board in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Per a new 2021-2022 school district policy, following a mandate by the Virginia Department of Education , the school district implemented the "Gender Transition Action Plans." This states that upon a student's request, staff must refer to the student with their preferred pronouns . The policy also prohibits teachers and staff from sharing information with parents about their child's request and suggests students' families will only be involved where it is deemed "appropriate."

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 13 HOURS AGO