With Father's Day quickly approaching, a chance to give that extra special gift is rapidly diminishing. Golf gift certificates are great but they are usually for one greens fee or the pro shop. Why not give Dad the opportunity to take whomever he wants out for a day of golf? This is definitely a gift on the pricey side, so shakedown those siblings to put some cash towards a memorable Father's Day gift.

ALTAMONT, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO